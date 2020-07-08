Ohio University announced today that eight student-athletes have tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19).
Student athletes were required to be tested for the virus before beginning voluntary conditioning this summer.
“The proactive testing is part of a comprehensive plan developed before student-athletes from OHIO football, men’s and women’s basketball and volleyball were cleared to return to Athens for voluntary training and conditioning,” the university stated in a press release about the student-athletes.
A total of 125 student-athletes have been tested as of Wednesday morning.
University protocols call for student-athletes to self-quarantine in their residences upon their return to Athens. After a seven-day waiting period, student-athletes are required to undergo testing for COVID-19 before using campus facilities for workouts. If a student-athlete is clear and has no active infection, the next step is to receive a pre-participation physical and medical clearance, according to the university release.
Voluntary workouts and physical activity may begin after receiving clearance, according to OU.
The student-athletes with positive COVID-19 test results were asked to return to their permanent residences to self-isolate and follow health protocols, the university stated. In addition, in response to the positive tests among athletes, University Athletics has temporarily halted all conditioning and training.
The Athens City-County Department of Health is conducting contact tracing based on any interactions the students had prior to the positive test, and any potentially exposed individuals will be asked to quarantine to help prevent spreading the virus, the OU release stated.
The University will not be releasing the names or identifying information of these individuals to ensure that they can focus on their health and recovery.
“If you are aware of their identity, please respect their privacy and abide by all privacy rules related to personal information,” the university stated in its media release.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
It is certain that OU will find a way for football - the raison d'être of OU's existence - to go on this fall. As OU increasingly discovers that there are just too many COVID-19 student-athletes (sic) - returning to Athens from all the Ohio hotspots (Cleveland, Columbus, Cincinnati, Dayton) - special accommodations will be made for them: less testing, or less honest testing, or less reporting of test results, secretive contact tracing, etc. No matter what - including up to the economic and existential ruination of OU - football MUST go on: fire professors and instructors, inconvenience non-athlete students with all kinds of "safety" requirements - including dumbed-down online classes (but excuse the athletes from these requirements). Football must go on. Students must wear face masks while studying. Athletes need not wear face masks while playing. The argument that it is impossible to wear face masks while playing football has more than one possible conclusion: 1) athletes will be held to different (lower) safety standards that non-athlete students or 2) scrap football for fall 2020. But, football will go on. Tough luck academic students.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.