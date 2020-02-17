A launch event for availability of electric scooters, or e-scooters, takes place at Howard Park on Tuesday, Feb. 18, from noon to 1 p.m.. Starting first thing in the morning on Tuesday, Spin, a company owned by Ford Motor Co., begins deploying the scooters in Athens.
During the event, stakeholders will participate in a ride-along demonstration. Spin representatives will be on-site to provide safety tips and answer questions users might have regarding device use.
Spin will hand out free helmets while supplies lasted at the launch. Riders who miss the event also can purchase a helmet by contacting Spin Customer Service at 1-888-262-5189 or emailing support@spin.pmfor a promotion code and additional information.
Safety was the number one priority during planning discussions, Tia Hysell, director of OU Transportation & Parking Services, said in a news release. “Ohio University is committed to supporting sustainability through the use of safe, reliable and affordable transportation accommodations on campus. This shared mobility introduction will provide a new transportation opportunity for the campus community,” she said.
E-scooters became avialable for use starting at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 18, around campus and the city limits.
Campus Use
College Green is a designated campus “no ride” zone, and the city also has implemented a “no ride zone” on Court Street (from the Union Street intersection to Carpenter Street). Cross-streets to Court Street will have access. Any temporary “no ride” or “slow ride” zones will be designated accordingly within the Spin-Electric Scooters app, the news release said.
For campus use, the university will designate specific locations on campus for e-scooter parking. Devices should be returned to these designated parking locations following use to assist with deployment and service re-balancing efforts, the release said. Authorized campus parking locations will be marked with e-scooter parking emblems. While users may also utilize campus bike racks, users are encouraged to utilize the designated parking areas rather than stand-alone bike racks when possible to avoid congestion and ensure adequate parking for bicyclists and active transportation users.
Users are also encouraged to ensure that devices are not parked in a manner that impedes pedestrian pathways, building ingress or egress, blocks vehicle parking spaces, stairwells or ADA access or ramps, the release said. E-scooter parking should not disrupt campus landscaping.
City Use
The City of Athens will not be designating specific parking locations but will allow parking in a neat and orderly fashion along sidewalks ensuring that users do not block pedestrian or ADA access or building ingress and egress, according to the release.
Spin Scooters Access
Operation hours will be 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily, weather permitting. Riders may also experience limited access to the scooters during high-traffic weekends and events on campus.
E-scooters, which are available through a phone application (Spin-Electric Scooters), can be rented at a rate of $1 per ride and 29 cents per minute. Enter discount code BOBCATSPIN for $5 off your first ride.
Spin Access provides access to e-scooters for individuals without smartphones or credit cards – additional information on this service is available at: https://www.spin.app/spin-access. Riders must be 18 years old or older to rent an e-scooter.
Spin provides a 24-hour Customer Service Line 1-888-262-5189 and email support support@spin.pm. Customer Care phone numbers are also listed on each e-scooter device for easy reference, individuals are encouraged to reach out to Spin directly to report improper e-scooter parking, scooter damage or maintenance needs, or for service/account questions and concerns.
The news release advised, “E-scooter users are reminded to ride responsibly, obey the rules of the roadway, adhere to traffic signs and signals and yield to pedestrians. Riders are reminded that scooters should be operated for single occupancy use only and helmet use is strongly encouraged.”
Spin has provided a safety video to encourage rider safety. Ohio University Transportation and Parking Services offers e-scooter operating best practices online at https://www.ohio.edu/transportation-parking/shared-active-transportation-programs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.