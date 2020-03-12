WBB vs Buffalo - Saturday MS 20190316
Ohio sophomore Cece Hooks dribbles up the court during the Bobcat women’s MAC Championship loss a year ago at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. The MAC men and women's tournaments have been canceled for this year. 

 Maddie Schroeder |/ Ohio Athletics

The Mid-American Conference announced today (Thursday) that the rest of the MAC men and women's basketball tournaments will be cancelled due to concerns over the spread of the coronavirus.

That means that today's semi-final game between Ohio University's men's basketball team and Akron – set for tip-off at 12:10 p.m. – has been canceled.

MAC Commissioner Jon Steinbrecher in a press conference at noon today announced the news. He said the decision was made after a significant amount of communication with the various athletic department directors and presidents of the universities in the MAC.

"As you started to see this morning, we've seen a number of conferences have made the decision to cancel, and we have come to the same conclusion, and we will be canceling our event," Steinbrecher said. "It is incredibly disappointing in terms of the kids having a chance to compete further because I know this is a pinnacle event and is something they look forward to, but, simply from a public health standpoint, this seems the appropriate course of action."

This news comes as the Big Ten, American Athletic Conference and multiple other college sport conferences also moved to cancel their tournaments. The NBA moved to suspend its season after a Utah Jazz player tested positive for the coronavirus Wednesday evening right before a planned game.

