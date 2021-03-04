Faculty Rally

Dozens rally Uptown in support of non-renewed Ohio University faculty.

About two dozen people rallied Wednesday at Ohio University’s Class Gateway in support of the 53 instructional faculty members whose contracts won’t be renewed.

In attendance were professors, students and community members who carried red flags and signs scolding the administration for terminating faculty, which many considered to be an unnecessary blow to what they feel is the backbone of the institution.

“Sometimes this is something that administrators especially think just goes away as a problem, and it doesn’t for us. It materially affects the culture of the institution and we need to make it visible,” said Matthew deTar, an assistant professor of rhetoric and public culture.

The demonstration was the latest in a string of protests by OU employees who have either been terminated or have watched friends and colleagues lose their jobs as the university continues to grapple with financial hardship that’s been attributed in part to a continuous decline in student enrollment. 

deTar said the cuts have demoralized remaining faculty and made them feel that their job security too is threatened. Mark Nevin, a history professor who teaches at the Lancaster campus, said he and his colleagues are terrified of being cut. 

The faculty reductions will also heighten workloads for many faculty, giving them less time to work closely with students, deTar said.

“The fact that there is no transparency about why certain decisions are being made, the fact that many of the decisions seem to be being made last minute without collaborative discussions … seems like there is a lack of planning. And so that’s what’s most terrifying,” he said.

