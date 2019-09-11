Three more sexual assaults have been reported recently to the Athens and Ohio University Police Departments.
Most recently, the Athens Police Department on Monday (Sept. 9) received a report of a rape occurring on the city’s South Side last week on Sept. 6. The incident report explains that a 20-year-old woman reported she was sexually assaulted by a known subject, but doesn’t list much other information, outside of noting that the incident is under investigation.
Meanwhile, the OU Police Department received a report of a rape on Saturday (Sept. 7). According to the OUPD’s calls for service list, a woman reported “unwanted sexual contact by an unknown male” in the area of Shively Hall on OU’s campus.
The OUPD received another report of a sexual assault last week on Tuesday (Sept. 3), although the incident reportedly occurred last year in 2017. According to the OUPD’s daily crime log, a female OU student reported she was raped by a man known to her in OU’s James Hall.
The OUPD and APD have received a combined total of six sexual-assault or imposition reports so far this fall semester.
In other news, an OU student, Darrian A. Hill, 18, pleaded not guilty to a single third-degree misdemeanor count of sexual imposition (non-consensual sexual touching) in Athens County Municipal Court last week. He was charged during the first week of OU’s fall semester this year after an OU student alleged to the OUPD that she was inappropriately touched by Hill.
OU student survivors of sexual assault can contact the Survivor Advocacy Program at OU. It’s a confidential center that provides advocacy for student survivors of sexual assault. That program has a 24/7 hotline at 740-597-7233.
Non-OU student and student survivors of sexual assault alike can also contact the Survivor Advocacy Outreach Program in Athens at 740- 591-4266.
