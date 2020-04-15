Ohio University’s Innovation Center has focused its efforts in the last several weeks on helping local entrepreneurs navigate the COVID-19 pandemic and response, according to a news release.
The small business incubator has remained open to support its on-site essential businesses and is maintaining safe operations, the release said. The center is providing virtual business development support to current clients, as well as additive manufacturing (3D printing) design and product development assistance.
“In this situation, the Innovation Center’s mission to provide business services, resources, flexible facilities and programming, resulting in a prosperous region, is more important than ever,” Stacy Strauss, director of the Innovation Center, said in the release. “This pandemic has already expedited and made more urgent the global shift toward the innovation economy.”
The small-business incubator has fielded a high volume of calls from company owners and entrepreneurs seeking information about business assistance programs; advice on how to manage their business through the pandemic; guidance on how to develop new product lines; expertise on how to design specifications for the manufacturing of personal protective equipment (PPE); and the availability of office and lab space for new and existing essential businesses.
“The Innovation Center leadership and staff have played a vital role in enabling our business during these trying times,” Nick Henderson, CEO of InfinixBio, an Innovation Center client, said in the release. “They go far beyond the call of duty and provide outstanding resources that help us operate our essential service, grow and fund our business. During the pandemic, they continued to assist us while safeguarding clients and staff, and we greatly appreciate all their effort and commitment.”
Innovation Center client Nature’s Magic has utilized the incubator’s expertise and facilities to pursue a new product line, according to the news release.
“The Innovation Center has been instrumental in helping Nature’s Magic sustain growth during this trying time,” said Danielle Young, owner of Nature’s Magic. “They have assisted in the process of applying through the FDA to produce hand sanitizer, securing key ingredients and moving me into a lab space to accommodate production.”
The Innovation Center also has been promoting its virtual membership option, which allows entrepreneurs to take advantage of its business development support, science sector industry expertise, connections, cost-savings and additive manufacturing resources without using dedicated physical space. Essential businesses, as deemed by the State of Ohio order, also may apply to utilize on-site space during this pandemic.
The incubator is continuing to host workshops – now all virtual – for entrepreneurs and innovators interested in developing new ventures.
In addition, the Innovation Center has been helping graduates and industry partners of its program, such as RXQ Compounding, Quidel, Inc., and Global Cooling, Inc., share information about immediate job openings within their companies.
Perhaps for the sake of virtual signaling, OU should produce 500 face masks with its 3D printer. At the cost of $43 dollars per $1 mask. Nothing like federal and state (taxpayers) money...
Sounds like a typical Athens circle jerk. 3D printing is OU’s 1985 fax machine - it will be a commodity by 2023. OU “communications” triviality. Feel good ho-hum.
