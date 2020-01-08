The Ohio University football team arrived in Boise on Monday, Dec. 30, ahead of the 23rd Famous Idaho Potato Bowl.

The Bobcats beat Nevada 30-21 in the nationally televised game on Friday, Jan. 3.

The afternoon of the day the Bobcats arrived in Boise, according to an OU news release, they and the Nevada Wolf Pack team got together at Bishop Kelly High School for a little friendly competition in the name of doing good for others at the second annual Albertsons Tackle Hunger event.

“It was really fun,” Ohio senior linebacker Eric Popp from Loveland, Ohio, said at the event. “We’re out here with all our teammates, which is obviously a blast. We’re helping support a great cause, which is fun, and we get to do it together, which is awesome.”

In conjunction with Feeding Children Everywhere volunteers, the OU and Nevada student-athletes and coaches formed assembly lines and worked together to package as many meals as possible in one hour, the release said. The two teams combined to package a total of 60,300 meals, with the main meal being jambalaya and rice. The goal going into the event was to package 40,000 meals. The meals the Bobcats and the Wolf Pack packaged are expected to be distributed throughout the Treasure Valley (greater Boise metro area) for the next several months, according to the release.

“It’s great to bring the whole community together to really have fun and do good,” Teresa Whitney, vice president of merchandising and marketing for Albertsons Intermountain Division, said in the release. “The local area is growing tremendously, and we’ve got people who are in need… Hunger is a need that is constantly expanding, so these meals are going to go to the people who need it most. Not only is it just meals; it’s nutritious meals.”

Following the event, senior quarterback Nathan Rourke, from Oakville, Ontario, Canada, was honored as the Bobcats’ recipient of the bowl game’s Humanitarian Award.

Load comments