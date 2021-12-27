Ohio University’s annual Winter Food Drive collected more than a half-ton of food for the campus food pantry.
Nonperishable food items, clothing, and other items were gathered at collection sites across campus, including residence halls and the Sorority and Fraternity Life office in Baker Center, through Dec. 11.
Campus Recycling sorted and weighed food before sending it to the Cats’ Cupboard campus food pantry on December 14. The pantry received 1,224.5 pounds of food.
“The level of student response through donations is really inspiring,” said Andrew Ladd, OHIO Recycling and Zero Waste Manager, in a press release. “Over a few short weeks, we were able to pull together as a community, reduce food waste, and help others in need. That’s a clear triple win to me. We are filled with gratitude for all involved.”
In 2020, the drive collected about 400 pounds of food despite the pandemic and fewer students living on campus, according to the press release.
OU hosts two food pantries. The Baker Center Food Pantry, located on the second floor of Baker Center, is open to all members of the Athens community. The Cats Cupboard is on Baker’s fifth floor; access is limited to students by ID-card swipe entry. The Cats Cupboard includes refrigerator and freezer space to offer fresh produce and perishable meals.
One in three college students in the U.S. faces food insecurity, according to the College and University Food Bank Alliance. A 2016 study the alliance published found that 43% of students on meal plans experienced food insecurity; more than half of those received Pell Grants, which are available to low-income students. First-generation students and students of color are most likely to need food aid.
