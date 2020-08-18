Walter Fieldhouse

Walter Fieldhouse. Photo by Sarah Donaldson.

 By Sarah Donaldson

Ohio University student athletes are still set to return to the Athens campus as a part of the first phase of reopening after the Mid-American Conference (MAC) postponed all fall sports due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

In an email statement to The Athens NEWS, OU spokesperson Carly Leatherwood said of the approximately 2,200 students returning to campus in the first phase, 263 are student athletes.

Less than half of those student athletes are living on campus, however, according to Leatherwood — 102 of them will reside in university housing. As of Tuesday, she said 313 total students will be living in on-campus residence halls during phase 1

“This is an evolving situation, so this number will fluctuate,” Leatherwood wrote in the email.

Additionally, according to Leatherwood, many student athletes were already living in Athens for optional summer practices, prior to the university’s announcement of its phased approach to reopening campus.

In early July, eight student athletes tested positive for COVID-19 before voluntary summer conditioning on campus began. All student athletes participating in those summer practices were required to get tested for COVID-19 before attending conditioning.

Leatherwood said OU student athletes are still allowed to practice and participate in limited workouts “under acceptable protocols, as permitted by the NCAA and Mid-American Conference.”

The MAC announced Aug. 8 that fall sports, including football, volleyball, soccer, field hockey, men’s and women’s cross country, and men’s and women’s golf, would be postponed until at least spring 2021.

OU announced on July 31 it would only be inviting a small group of students back to campus for the start of the semester — a reversal from its original plan of a mostly in-person semester. Most students will be starting the semester remotely.

In addition to student athletes, the list of students set to return to campus as a part of phase one include:

-Some resident assistants

-Some select juniors and seniors in the Honors Tutorial College, the Russ College of Engineering, the College of Fine Arts and the College of Arts and Sciences

-All students in the Russ College’s aviation program

-Third-year nursing students

-Juniors and seniors in the Reserve Officer Training Corps (ROTC)

Phase 1 begins Aug. 24, the first day of classes for all students, and ends Sept. 27, while phase 2 is set to begin Sept. 28. The university has not yet officially announced what groups of students or how many students total will be included in the second phase.

