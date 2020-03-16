The city of Athens, Ohio University and the Athens City-County Health Department issued a forceful statement today (Monday) noting that local law enforcement will rapidly seek to shut down any attempts at spring fests this month and next amid concerns over the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).
The statement notes that “any attempt to assemble” in violation of the Ohio Department of Health’s order prohibiting the mass gathering of 50 or more people will result in “immediate action by law enforcement.” This news comes as some local social media accounts had circulated an image describing the usual slate of OU student-filled spring fests as still set to occur in Athens, despite the directive mentioned above that was issued by Ohio’s Department of Health last week.
Penalties for those found to violate the mass-gathering prohibition could include “charges for those in violation potentially including criminal offenses such as misconduct at an emergency, failure to disperse and riot.” Those charges could also result in suspension or dismissal from any public university in Ohio, as well as suspension of state-funded financial aid for a period up to two years.
“We cannot overstate the seriousness of this situation and thus, for the sake of everyone’s health and safety, we strongly discourage any attempt to organize ‘fests’ while the Health Director’s order remains in effect,” the statement reads.
A local student-run event-planning group called Brick Life Entertainment had posted a schedule on Instagram last week describing a “Corona Fest” that would have taken place this coming weekend, appearing to replace the usual Mill Fest celebration.
However, that post was taken down as of Monday (today), with a message posted also on Monday reading that “Brick Life is no longer in support of Corona Fest or Mill Fest.”
That group went a step further in a statement on Twitter Monday.
“We understand we don’t have the power to stop the parties, but we ask people to reconsider attending or taking part in any events this weekend,” the group wrote.
The actual attendance at any such party was uncertain, considering the fact that a large segment of the OU student population likely won't be in town. However, the big crowds of students packing uptown bars Sunday night before the statewide closure went into effect at 9, suggest the spring fests might still have attracted substantial crowds.
