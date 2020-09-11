In the early morning hours of a solemn 19th anniversary, Ohio University students placed nearly 3,000 flags on College Green, each representing a life lost during 9/11.
It’s an act that the Ohio University College Republicans have undertaken for years, and this year was no different: save for the use of face masks.
Other events in remembrance of 9/11 were held or will be held virtually today.
For example, while current circumstances have changed the format in which the event ran, the goal behind the sixth annual Stair Challenge Memorial event remained the same: to have participants climb 2,071 steps to represent the 110 floors of the World Trade Center, giving context to what workers, firefighters and rescuers experienced that day.
“The event was always less about getting people into Peden with us and more about reminding them of the sacrifice these men and women made. We could never experience what they did on that awful day, but we could do our best to let them know that as Americans, they are not alone,” Jonathan Licata, Army ROTC cadet, said in an OU press release.
The event, held by the Bobcat Battalion, encouraged participants to complete their steps at any time throughout the day, and post photos of their stepping to social media if they so wish.
Hocking College’s School of Public Safety Services held a memorial service this morning.
“The ceremony paid tribute to all public safety services workers who responded to the tragedies, many of whom are still feeling the mental and physical effects 19 years later, and to the innocent lives lost,” Hocking College shared in a social media statement. “Many of our current students were very young or perhaps not yet born. This solemn remembrance serves as their tribute to those who came before.”
Nelsonville Fire Department hosted a memorial service on Nelsonville's Public Square, and the event was also livestreamed on the city's website. The memorial service started at 8:46 a.m., the time American Airlines Flight 11, flew into the North Tower of the World Trade Center in New York City. Additional times were commemorated at the following times:
- 9:03 a.m.: When United Airlines Flight 175 flew into the South Tower of the World Trade Center in New York City.
- 9:37 a.m.: When American Airlines Flight 77 flew into the Pentagon in Arlington County, Virginia.
- 10:03 a.m.: When United Airlines Flight 93 crashed into a field in Stonycreek Township near Shanksville, Pennsylvania.
The annual 9/11 Interfaith Peace Walk, in its 10th year and based in Athens, will proceed virtually this evening, beginning at 6:30 p.m. Visit the event’s Facebook page for more details.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.