Left-to-Right: Kayla Lehman, Kaylee Krebs, Faye Lockhart, Ashley Strawn, Kadance Hatfield, Emily McCoy, Presley Vasko, Malia Robertson and Austin Smith.Photo from Michael Deley.

 360 Photo by Alabama Martin

The Business Ownership Program at Tri-County Career Center and High School recently competed in Business Professionals of America (BPA), with eight different students placing.

BPA is a national, co-curricular, career and technical organization for students in middle school, high school and college business and technology programs.


