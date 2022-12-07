NELSONVILLE – A student scrambling between classes walked into the school store. A bell struck, indicating a purchase was about to be made. The student was interested in something to drink and a light snack after enduring seventh-period Government class. That unquenchable thirst led to a dire need of an Arnold Palmer or Arizona Tea. If the student can scrounge up six quarters from the depths of their pockets, they can afford to grab a pack of Tic-Tacs as well.
Luckily, the Business Ownership program has students covered.
The program, previously known as Retail/Office, prepares students for life in the business world by running a school store at Tri-County Career Center and High School. They complete inventory, advertise the store, run reports and much more.
“There are unlimited opportunities in the business world, from working in a store, bank or representing any organization,” said Mike Deley, instructor of the Business Ownership program.
Throughout the school year, students have the opportunity to work in the store and learn about accounting, customer service or entrepreneurship. Students also learn how to set prices, work with money and how to act professionally.
In this program, students develop the skills and traits employers see in prospective job candidates.
According to Business Ownership President Faye Lockhart, a senior in the program, a typical day in the lab consists of taking time to run the school store, stock items, complete accounting, and learn about professionality through Business Professionals of America, otherwise known as BPA.
BPA is a career and technical student organization headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.
According to bpa.org, its mission is “To contribute to the preparation of global professionals through the advancement of leadership, citizenship, academic and technological skills.”
Deley emphasized that every business needs sales, customer service and personnel to do accounting functions as well as manage and supervise. BPA helps them develop these skills while understanding the professional aspect.
Kaylee Krebs, a senior at Alexander, has learned how to balance assets and liabilities, payroll and accounting. She has also performed calculator work along with working in her accounting book where she reviews the store’s income and expenses to see where they stand financially.
“My favorite part of being in this lab is seeing how happy our customers are when they buy something they like and when they leave with a smile on their face,” said Krebs. “I love running the cash register because it really makes me feel like I’m working in a store.”
Potential career opportunities include sales associate, merchandise display artist, business owner, office specialist, and retail manager along with many other options. Deley claims the possibilities are endless.
Ciara Combs and Allisyn Kennard, class of ‘22 graduates, competed at the Business Professionals of America National Leadership Conference last May in Dallas at the Hilton Anatole. In their senior year, they both placed in the Regional competition and in the top 10 at the state conference to make it all the way to the National Leadership Conference.
Combs said this was an experience that both the program alumni will never forget.
“This program helped me after high school by getting me ready for college with an understanding of how things work on an accountant’s level of learning,” said Combs, Business Ownership vice president class of ‘22. “We learned accounting and I found a love for it. Tri-County helped me transition over with an understanding of where and what I want to be.”
Combs is now a freshman at Hocking College studying Accounting and Finances.
In Business Ownership, students can earn up to 18 credentials such as Advanced Customer Service, Retail Fundamentals, Microsoft Word and Microsoft Excel.
“(Business Ownership) has really done a great job of maintaining the school store. Our focus with that lab is to ensure students understand ordering, marketing, and communication skills necessary to run a small business,” said Amanda Wiseman, Tri-County co-director. “We also are incorporating Excel skills as well so students are skilled in basic Excel functions when they leave. We offer this class at Tri-County because we value this as a profession. There’s a strong demand for retail office workers in this area and within the lab, they obtain valuable experience.”
“In operating the store, the seniors take a leadership role. They work with the juniors to select items to sell in the store and set prices for all the items,” said Deley.
Lockhart chose this program because she has an interest in business and accounting.
Krebs enjoys being around people, therefore, she thought this program would be a great fit for her.
After graduation, Lockhart plans to go to Miami University to continue in either business or accounting and will use the skills she has and will learn to excel academically.
“I love that our lab consists of juniors and seniors. I learned a lot from the seniors last year and I hope I get to teach and influence the juniors this year,” said Lockhart.
Both juniors and seniors are responsible for promoting the store as well as ordering and completing inventory.
Another aspect she enjoys about the school store is that students are the ones designing the store layout, overall look and what they sell.
“Nothing has come easy. I didn’t know anything about business before I joined, I just knew I wanted to learn, and I did,” she said.
Krebs plans to go to Hocking College for either Real Estate or Psychology.
“I also would love the field of social working. I haven’t quite figured it out yet but I will,” she said.
To obtain the knowledge and skills for fundamental activities and business relationships, students use the employability, leadership, and communication skills that this program has and/or will teach them. This program prepares students for their careers in the business world.
Learn more about the Business Ownership program at tricountyhightech.com
Addison Wright is a student journalist with Tri-County Career Center and High School’s Sports Journalism and New Media program.
