The Joe Burrow Hunger Relief Fund has grown to more than $1.6 million in a few short weeks as legions of individuals and businesses joined Cincinnati Bengals fans to support the fund.
The Foundation for Appalachian Ohio, which administers the fund, says that excitement around the Bengals’ Super Bowl run — led by quarterback Joe Burrow — sparked creative methods for raising funds to fight hunger in Southeast Ohio, from students duct-taping their principal to baristas naming beverages for Burrow.
The Athens NEWS previously reported that the fund had raised $1.3 million following the Bengals’ win against the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2022 AFC Championship.
Some of the youngest fans are leading the way. Nine-year-old Auggie Scribner, and his brother Abe have been making and selling “Bengals Buttons” to generate donations for the Joe Burrow Hunger Relief Fund, a release said.
Across the nation, the release said, people are contributing to the fund. Ohioans are joined Louisiana State University, Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills fans in contributing in Burrow’s honor, a release said.
Wyoming City Schools in Cincinnati held a fundraiser in which students and staff members purchased $1 pieces of tape to stick their principals to the wall.
Established and advised by the Athens County Food Pantry at the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio, thousands of small gifts to the fund are being matched by FAO, creating an endowment that will provide more than $50,000 annually for the Athens County Food Pantry.
“We cannot thank everyone enough for joining us in the fight against hunger in Southeast Ohio,” said Karin Bright, Athens County Food Pantry president. “Every gift of every size makes a difference.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.