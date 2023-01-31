While Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals weren't victorious on the field in the AFC Championship Game Sunday evening, the team's deep playoff push was a win for the quarterback's beloved community.
Falling to the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead, 23-20, the Bengals were denied their second-consecutive Super Bowl appearance, but what can't be denied is how impactful Cincinnati's success has been on Southeastern Ohio because of its hometown hero, who continues to support the area through his charitable works.
"I'm proud of Joe Burrow and grateful for all he does to give back to the Athens community. Joe's advocacy for food insecurity and his ability to raise funds to assist our local food bank make a difference every day," said Athens County Auditor Jill Davidson.
Having known Burrow since he was a child, Davidson has had a front-row seat to seeing how he's grown and matured both on and off the football field.
"It's been a blessing to watch Joe grow up and to know him and his family. Joe is the hardest working athlete that I know. He is articulate, compassionate and really put our region on the map. He is a positive role model for our children growing up in Appalachia today. He is living proof that just a kid from Southeast Ohio can live out their dreams and make a difference doing what they love," Davidson said.
And the president of the Athens Area Chamber of Commerce echoes Davidson's comments about how much Burrow has meant to this community.
"It has been incredible to see the community come together to support Joe and the Bengals. It’s been awesome seeing our member businesses adorn their storefronts with their own Bengals-inspired merchandise, signs, and decorations," said Kristin Miller, chamber president.
She added that "When he made this Heisman speech in 2019, I can’t imagine that he could have predicted the impact his words would have."
What Burrow has done, Miller emphasized, is stress the importance of what hard work and a positive mindset can bring to not only professional athletes, but, people in general.
"From a personal perspective, my son and I are both kids from Southeast Ohio. Joe is a role model for my growing tween, sharing the importance of hard work, giving back, and helping others. And really, that’s what this community is all about," Miller said.
Burrow's Athens High School principal, Chad Springer, also got to know the quarterback during his years of playing at the football stadium that now bears Burrow's name and said that the impact the signal caller has had on the area - and AHS - has been nothing less but inspiring to see.
"Joe has had a positive impact by drawing attention to the people and communities of Southeast Ohio. Joe is proud that he is from The Plains and a graduate of Athens High School. Students have a natural born leader representing them on the world stage," Springer said.
As to whether he realized that Burrow when was destined for this celebrity, while he was a student at the high school, Springer's answer was an emphatic yes.
"We always knew that Joe was destined for greatness on and off the field. His coaches and those close to him knew that he would go far. It is unprecedented how far he has gone. He is an amazing individual and his accomplishments are a product of his character and dedication to being the best," Springer said.
Burrow's offensive coordinator and quarterback coach while at Athens High School also has previously echoed a similar sentiment about the signal caller's destiny.
“Joe has accomplished some amazing things and has wowed everyone across the country, but these accomplishments have not been a surprise to those who coached and played with him. We saw it from the beginning. After the first few days of his sophomore year, I knew he was different than anyone else I had ever coached or been around in the game of football,” White, who is now the head coach of the Athens High School football team, said in a previous interview with The Athens Messenger.
And as to how Burrow will probably deal this loss on the football field, both Springer and Davidson feel it will motivate the quarterback in the future, rather than leave him dejected.
"I have never known Joe to blame others for a loss. He always looks at each experience, winning or losing, as a chance to become better. I know that this is what he will do with this loss," Springer said.
"I've watched Joe play since elementary school. My son played sports with him. When he has a setback, he recalibrates and comes back much stronger. He doesn't usually make the same mistake twice. I'll be surprised if the Bengals are not in the Super Bowl next year," Davidson said.
And those are just the words Burrow's hometown fans and the legion of Bengals' Nation want to hear as they put Sunday's loss behind them and look toward the 2023 season.
