While Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals weren't victorious on the field in the AFC Championship Game Sunday evening, the team's deep playoff push was a win for the quarterback's beloved community.

Falling to the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead, 23-20, the Bengals were denied their second-consecutive Super Bowl appearance, but what can't be denied is how impactful Cincinnati's success has been on Southeastern Ohio because of its hometown hero, who continues to support the area through his charitable works.


