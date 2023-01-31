Joe Burrow’s continued dominance on the football field, has also benefited the foundation that bears his name.
Amy Floyd, executive director of the Joe Burrow Foundation, told The Athens News that what the Bengals did on the field during the latter half of the regular season and into the AFC playoffs saw a nice uptick in donations to his charity.
“We have had a steady flow of contributions throughout the playoffs, and many local retailers that are donating a portion of sales to the foundation,” Floyd said.
She mentioned that the foundation not only gave to those in need during the recent holiday season, but the board is also laying groundwork now for a future program that will directly impact the organization’s target audience.
“The foundation has been actively planning for our future impact. We did purchase some Christmas presents for kids with a military parent, we are also assisting some food pantries. In the coming weeks, we will be announcing a new program with the potential to have significant impact in the areas of mental health and food insecurity,” Floyd noted.
She added that everyone who works for the foundation has been extremely pleased with the reception they have received since it launched in the fall.
“We are so grateful for the love and support from our communities in Ohio and Louisiana. Our collective efforts will help us all “do good,” and we are just getting started,” Floyd said.
The Joe Burrow Foundation provides resources and support to the underprivileged and the underserved in Ohio and Louisiana. The Foundation was launched in October 2022 to help families who are working to overcome food insecurity and childhood mental health issues. To learn more about the Joe Burrow Foundation or to donate, visit www.joeburrow.org. You can also follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
