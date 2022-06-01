The Buckeye Trail Association’s third annual Biggest Day Hike, is set for Saturday, which is also recognized as National Trails Day.
National Trails Day, which occurs on the first Saturday of June each year, recognizes federal, state and local trails that provide recreation and access to nature.
The Buckeye Trail Association is encouraging everyone around Ohio to hike a little bit of the trail to see how much Ohioans can hike together in one day.
”There is no specific time. The Biggest Day Hike is to encourage people to get outdoors and hike the Buckeye Trail either by themselves or with loved ones. ...Any time on Saturday works, whether they start at 6 a.m., 10a.m. or 5,” Jean Vandervaart, a marketing and communications spokesperson for The Buckeye Trail Association in Shawnee, told The Athens News in an email response.
Vandervaart added that registration is free. The registration helps us see how many people participated in the hike and how many miles were covered.
In 2021, 230 participants collectively hiked 1,254 miles or 87 percent of the Buckeye Trail. This year, the Buckeye Trail Association hopes for Ohioans to collectively hike the entire 1,450 miles of the Buckeye Trail together.
Participants are welcome to bike the portions where bikes are allowed, horseback where horses are allowed, and even kayak where rivers are parallel to the trail. Please double check where alternate activities are permitted to avoid excessive wear on footpaths.
Buckeye Trail’s Biggest Day Hike is a free event. Registration can be found on the front page of buckeyetrail.org.
For more information or if you have any questions, please email organizers at: BigDayHike@buckeyetrail.org
If you’d like to share your BDH photos on Saturday, tag them at @buckeyetrailassociation and use #buckeyetrail #biggestdayhike in the photo posts on Instagram and/or Facebook. You can also email the photos to them at BigDayHike@buckeyetrail.org
The Buckeye Trail Association’s mission is in building, maintaining, protecting and promoting use of Ohio’s longest scenic hiking trail for its citizens, communities and partners.
The Buckeye Trail Association provides outdoor recreation, opportunities to volunteer, education, access to the varied resources of Ohio and local economic benefits.
You can learn more about us at buckeyetrail.org, or contact us at info@buckeyetrail.org.
