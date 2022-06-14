By Miles Layton
For the ANews
George Edward “Jed” Smock, Jr., better known as evangelical pastor Brother Jed to college campus communities near and far, died June 6.
Smock’s spirited confrontational style of preaching drew big crowds as he would incite heated debate — harangue — student “sinners” for what he considered as their alleged moral failings.
According to the Daily Illini, Smock, 79, preached for the last time on May 17 at the University of Missouri.
Smock grew up in Terre Haute, Ind., and attended Indiana State University. Smock studied history and received a master’s degree from Indiana State in the 1960s.
After converting to Christianity in 1972 during a trip to Morocco, Smock decided to focus on reaching college students so he formed Campus USA, the Daily Illini reports. To learn about Campus Ministry USA, see http://www.brojed.org/cms/
Brother Jed and his wife Cindy, aka Sister Cindy, visited Ohio University on more than one occasion and as they did other college campuses across the nation.
Since the 1970s Brother Jed and his posse have set up camp near the edge of College Green to preach “Save Yourself From Sin!” lectures, according to the Athens News. Every now and again, a group of LGBT students organized a counter-protest next to the preachers.
To say these sermons were confrontational is an understatement.
“Our basic approach has been the same, we call it confrontational evangelism, but sure, we grow and mature and tweak things,” Cindy Smock said in October to the Kansas State Collegian.
To be candid, it was entertaining to be engaged in verbal combat with this missionary man, but arguing with Brother Jed seldom led to any conversion.
“Unlike myself, many students in the amphitheater were offended by Smock’s claims,” Laura Parcells wrote in 2001 within the Cavalier Daily, the University of Virginia’s student newspaper. “They attempted to argue with him, and while these endeavors began in earnest or out of sport, they all inevitably led to frustration on the part of the challenger. Not surprisingly, there is no arguing with Smock.
“Something students need to realize is that this man has passed the possibility of being influenced by debate. He is simply not open to it; he is there to preach and only to preach. We have the right to dissent if we feel the desire, but we cannot hope to make any progress by doing so.”
Still, Brother Jed and others like him have forced folks to think about free speech.
Back in the day 20 years ago or so, Mark Harrier wrote about that very issue in a letter to the Athens News.
“The simple fact is, whatever a person may say, they are just using ‘words.’ Yes, words can hurt people, but at least anyone can use them.
“If someone offends you, you can argue with them — you can be intelligent enough to speak your mind and refute their claims. On the other hand, you can simply ignore them. Some speech is so stupid it’s not worth the effort to listen to. Preachers on College Green take note.
“But I’ll grant Brother Jed and all the other preaching religious nuts who block the view of the Burrito Buggy one thing — their right to piss us off. Because if it weren’t for their right to prejudge me and all other college students, we wouldn’t have the right to sit there and laugh at them for wasting time.
“Keep speech free, because if a person with opinions you don’t agree with loses their right to say them, how long will your speech be permitted to be heard?”
In recent years, Brother Jed and Sister Cindy have embraced TikTok. SisterCindyForReal has more than 420,000 followers with videos that have been viewed 8.3 million times.
“So I’ve been around a while before TikTok, in fact, we were around before internet, at least before regular people used internet, before we had computers, certainly before smartphones,” Sister Smock said to the Kansas State Collegian. “I plan to be around when TikTok is gone too. Nothing lasts forever except the truth.”
Ohio Region Editor for Adams Publishing Group, Miles Layton can be reached at mlayton@circlevilleherald.com
