As a food/restaurant critic, I’m always open to suggestions regarding local establishments I should visit. So, when someone mentioned that I should check out Taco John’s breakfast selections, I decided to follow up on this lead!
Located at 329 Richland Ave., this restaurant offers an impressive menu of breakfast items — like burritos that consist of various combinations of eggs and different meats that range in taste from mild to spicy.
But, they also had some interesting items that peaked my interest even more-like Mini-Mexican Donuts, and bite-size round potato bites called “Oles.”
Usually, when I’m on my way to work, I don’t have a lot of time to wait in long drive-thru lines. And, to my delight, the line at Taco John’s was very short, and the person who took my order of a medium order of Oles and a small order of Mimi Mexican Donuts was very quick and efficient.
Even though I’m diabetic, I can have a little something sweet now and then. But, when I’m craving something sweet for breakfast, the portion sizes on things like donuts and pastries at most places would put me way over my sugar limit.
I’m happy to say that the Mini-Mexican Donuts were tiny enough that they were able to satisfy my sweet tooth without sending my sugar levels through the roof. They were sprinkled in cinnamon and sugar, glazed with a vanilla icing, and came in the cutest little covered container that I didn’t have to worry about spilling in car.
But, next time I feel comfortable getting an order of Mini-Mexican Donuts, I think iIll ask then to hold the vanilla glaze for safety’s sake.
As for the Potato Oles, they were fantastic! Since they were about the size of a quarter, they were easy to eat without making a mess. They can also be purchased with a cheese sauce that I will definitely try on my next visit.
Overall, I was very happy with my visit to Taco Johns, and would highly recommend this restaurant to anyone who needs at a little something to eat before they clock in at work.
No disrespect to the other fast food place directly across from Taco John’s... But, even though their drive thru line was jam packed with customers, after my visit to their competitor, I simply can’t understand why more customers weren’t checking out the competition across the street!
Because, if you don’t have a lot of time to spare in the morning, then Taco John’s is clearly the kind of restaurant I would recommend for anyone who’s in need of a fast and filling breakfast!
Taco John’s serves breakfast until 11 a.m. every day. It is open every Monday through Friday from 6:30 a.m. until 11 p.m., on Saturday from 7 a.m. until midnight, and on Sunday from 8 a.m. until 10 p.m. For information on Taco John’s visit their official Facebook page.
