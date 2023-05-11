Burrow Book
Photo by Trisha Doudna

Authors Scott Burson and Sam Smathers, both from Athens County, have written a new book “From Bulldog to Bengal: The Joe Burrow Story Through the Eyes of His Hometown.”

A book signing will be held from 2-4 p.m. May 13 at the Little Professor Bookshop, 65 S. Court St., Athens.


