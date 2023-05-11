Authors Scott Burson and Sam Smathers, both from Athens County, have written a new book “From Bulldog to Bengal: The Joe Burrow Story Through the Eyes of His Hometown.”
A book signing will be held from 2-4 p.m. May 13 at the Little Professor Bookshop, 65 S. Court St., Athens.
Burson, who was born and raised in Athens, interviewed over 60 people from Athens County during the project’s research phase. Joe’s parents, Jimmy and Robin, read each chapter as the book was being written.
Smathers was Burrow’s first football coach and lives in The Plains, next to Athens High School’s Joe Burrow Stadium. His garage, affectionately known as The Dawg Pound, houses an impressive collection of Joe Burrow photos and memorabilia. The photos were taken by Sam’s daughter, Trisha Doudna, who served as the book’s chief photographer.
“From Bulldog to Bengal” covers all of Burrow’s on-field youth, high school, college and professional accomplishments. But more than anything, this book focuses on Joe’s hometown relationships and how growing up in Athens County formed him into the person and leader he is today.
A portion of the sales of the book will go to The Joe Burrow Foundation.
