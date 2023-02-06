Ohio University will host two nationally recognized authors and experts in their respective fields this March as part of the 2023 Kennedy Lecture Series and the Frontiers in Science Lecture Series.
On Wednesday, March 1, investigative journalist Bob Woodward will speak on his career and the work that led him to author and co-author 21 books. Woodward’s experiences range from covering Watergate, the CIA, the last 10 presidents of the United States and Hollywood. His talk will be held in the Baker Center Ballroom as part of the Kennedy Lecture Series.
On March 30, author and SUNY Distinguished Teaching Professor of Environmental Biology Robin Wall Kimmerer will give a talk on her work in sustainability through the restoration of ecological communities and rebuilding people’s relationships to the land. In addition, Kimmerer will speak on her two books, “Braiding Sweetgrass” and “Gathering Moss,” in the Baker Center Ballroom as part of the Frontiers in Science Lecture Series.
Bob Woodward
Investigative journalist Woodward gained international attention when he and Carl Bernstein uncovered the Watergate scandal in 1973. Since that time, his reporting has served to provide information on the inner workings of government activities. Currently the associate editor of The Washington Post, where he has worked since 1971, Woodward has won nearly every journalism award in the United States and has shared two Pulitzer Prizes.
In his speeches and presentations, Woodward’s factual and non-partisan remarks give audiences an inside view of Washington, D.C. His talk will be moderated by Assistant Professor Mark Turner.
“Bob Woodward offers a wonderful opportunity for the Ohio University and Athens Community to hear from a nationally recognized journalist and author who brings a wealth of experiences to us,” said Kennedy Lecture Series Chair Judith Rhue.
Little Professor Bookstore will sell a limited number of pre-signed books by Woodward at the Baker Center Ballroom before and after the event. Cash, check and credit card will be accepted.
There will not be a public book signing at this event.
Ohio University’s Kennedy Lecture Series was established in 1962 by a gift from OU alumni and stalwart supporters Edwin L. and Ruth Kennedy. The Kennedy Lecture Series aims to bring speakers who appeal to a broad cross-section of the Ohio University community to the Athens Campus to discuss significant issues in American life.
Robin Wall Kimmerer
Kimmerer is the author of “Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teachings of Plants.” which has received wide acclaim. Her first book, “Gathering Moss: A Natural and Cultural History of Mosses,” was awarded the John Burroughs Medal for outstanding nature writing.
A mother, scientists, decorated professor and member the Citizen Potawatomi Nation, Kimmerer is a State University of New York Distinguished Teaching Professor of Environmental Biology.
She is also the founder and director of the Center for Native Peoples and the Environment. Its mission is to create programs which draw on the wisdom of both indigenous and scientific knowledge for shared goals of sustainability. In 2022, she was named a MacArthur Fellow.
Her remarks at Ohio University will be free and open to all members of the public. The speech will begin at 7:30 p.m. March 30, with the doors opening at 6:30 p.m. In addition, there will be a livestream available and the link can be found at ohio.edu/student-affairs/event-services/frontiers-science on the day of the event.
Little Professor Bookstore will sell Kimmerer's books at the Baker Center Ballroom before and after the event. Cash, check and credit card will be accepted. There will be a public book signing at this event, after the main lecture.
Ohio University’s Frontiers in Science lecture series was established in 1991 by a gift from Jeanette Grasselli Brown, an OU alumna and former university trustee, and her husband, Glenn R. Brown. The series features scientists who have been recognized for their commitment to share their scientific knowledge with individuals of all ages.
