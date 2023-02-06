Ohio University will host two nationally recognized authors and experts in their respective fields this March as part of the 2023 Kennedy Lecture Series and the Frontiers in Science Lecture Series.

On Wednesday, March 1, investigative journalist Bob Woodward will speak on his career and the work that led him to author and co-author 21 books. Woodward’s experiences range from covering Watergate, the CIA, the last 10 presidents of the United States and Hollywood. His talk will be held in the Baker Center Ballroom as part of the Kennedy Lecture Series. 


