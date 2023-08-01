POMEROY — The 23rd annual Big Bend Blues Bash is a two-day Blues, Roots and Rock concert hosted by the Pomeroy Blues & Jazz Society that will be held Friday and Saturday at the Riverside Amphitheater in downtown Pomeroy. It features regional and national acts, fantastic food, and an incredible view of the Ohio River.
“We’re very excited for another year of the Blues Bash,” said the festival’s founder, Jackie Welker, Pomeroy Blues and Jazz Society Director and owner of local juke joint Court Grill. “The overwhelming support we’ve received from festival attendees and the community over the years has been unbelievable.”
Affectionately called “The Bash” by Blues aficionados nationwide, this home-grown music festival along the Ohio River has blossomed into one of the premier events for performers and fans of live Blues music. Tickets cost $30 for Friday shows, $40 for Saturday shows or $60 for the weekend. VIP packages are also available.
The festival will feature bands such as the Blood Brothers with Albert Castiglia and Mike Zito, Philip Sayce, Eliza Neals, Chris O’Leary Band, Revival Allman Brothers Tribute, Rick Fink, Renee Stewart Band, the Codgerz, Stone Quillen Band, Mojo Thunder, Dragon’s Eye and more.
Founded in 2000, the PB&J’s are a group of local music enthusiasts dedicated to promoting live arts in downtown Pomeroy. Society is an all-volunteer, not-for-profit society focused on presenting musical events as cultural art forms that may otherwise not be available in our area.
The festival has been going strong for 20-plus years. This year’s event promises to continue with its tradition of incredible music and jam-packed audiences at a scenic venue overlooking the Ohio River.
“The tremendous economic impact the festival has had on both our town and Meigs County is truly immeasurable,” Welker said. “From a financial standpoint, knowing how the Blues Bash has helped our friends and neighbors, it’s an additional incentive to keep going.”
Welker also cited the COVID pandemic as another reason why the festival continues.
“As a nation, we’ve recently been through some extremely difficult times,” He said “This year, the Blues Bash will be a celebration of those dark times coming to an end.”
