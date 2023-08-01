POMEROY — The 23rd annual Big Bend Blues Bash is a two-day Blues, Roots and Rock concert hosted by the Pomeroy Blues & Jazz Society that will be held Friday and Saturday at the Riverside Amphitheater in downtown Pomeroy. It features regional and national acts, fantastic food, and an incredible view of the Ohio River.

“We’re very excited for another year of the Blues Bash,” said the festival’s founder, Jackie Welker, Pomeroy Blues and Jazz Society Director and owner of local juke joint Court Grill. “The overwhelming support we’ve received from festival attendees and the community over the years has been unbelievable.”


  

