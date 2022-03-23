By Keri Johnson
For The Athens NEWS
ATHENS — A husband and wife in a high-profile Athens County child abuse case pleaded guilty in Athens County Common Pleas Court Thursday afternoon and were given prison sentences.
Robert, 55, and Deborah Bellar, 50, each pleaded guilty to one count of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a second-degree felony, and one count of endangering children, a third-degree felony.
The sentences for both counts will be served concurrently. Judge Patrick Lang sentenced Robert to serve three years in prison; Deborah, four. They were given credit for their 10 months served. They had been set to go to trial in May.
The second of three counts from May 2021 indictments, another second-degree felony charge of endangering children, was dismissed Thursday.
Deborah originally pleaded not guilty to the three charges in May 2021, the Athens NEWS reported. Days later, Robert and Bellar son Jonathan, 27, also pleaded not guilty. On Thursday, the couple withdrew their not guilty pleas.
Jonathan remains charged with one count of gross sexual imposition, a fourth-degree felony.
The parents joined their son Josiah, 24, in being convicted. In November 2021, he pleaded guilty to reduced charges of felonious assault and child endangering, the Athens NEWS reported; he originally pleaded not guilty to a rape charge in June 2021.
Josiah was sentenced to serve a four-year prison sentence with five years of community control; he must also complete mental health and substance abuse counseling.
Present with Deborah and Robert Thursday were their attorneys, Jeremy Roth and Lee Roberts Jr., respectively. Representing the state were Athens County First Assistant Prosecutor Meg Saunders and Assistant Prosecutor Elizabeth Pepper.
Robert and Deborah are the biological parents of Amesville-area runaway and survivor Serah Bellar, who was also present in court Thursday.
Before the sentencing, Saunders read a victim impact statement on behalf of Serah, which said that Serah’s “childhood was robbed” of her and that Robert and Deborah’s incarceration gives her “the biggest peace of mind.”
Serah, at age 16, went missing in April 2020, The Athens NEWS previously reported. In spring of 2021, Serah made a since-removed Facebook post alleging years of sexual and physical abuse at the hands of family. Serah stated that she wanted to wait until age 18 to go public with her claims. In May 2021, following Athens County Prosecutor’s Office investigations, Deborah, Robert, Josiah and Jonathan were indicted.
However, also indicted was Jimmy Childs, a former Athens County Sheriff’s Office sergeant, who pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor and forfeited his law enforcement certificate in June 2021.
Meanwhile, Serah is suing Childs, Athens County and Waverly church Dove Outreach in a federal civil lawsuit filed in February in the U.S. Court for the Southern District of Ohio. WOUB reported that Serah’s story “raises questions about possible ‘systematic failure.’”
Filed by Columbus attorney Michael Fradin, who was also present with Serah in court Thursday, Serah’s civil suit alleges that: Athens County Children Services failed to protect her despite reporting the alleged abuse, and that a caseworker – as a “close friend” of Deborah’s – covered up the abuse; that Childs not only knew about the alleged physical and sexual abuse Serah endured but failed to report it and suppressed evidence of such abuse; that Childs himself sexually harassed Serah, a minor at the time; and that Dove Outreach Pastor James Bellar, brother of Robert, preached “that siblings are meant to procreate with one another;” among other allegations.
Her suit also alleges that Robert physically abused her and that Josiah and Jonathan sexually abused her from ages five to 12, “with the knowledge and protection of their biological parents, Defendants R. Bellar and D. Bellar.”
According to an Athens County Prosecutor’s Office press release Thursday, “Serah is happy to see the action be punished and will continue her fight,” Fradin said. “We are grateful for the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office for listening to Serah and putting these two in prison. We only wish that other agencies would have acted sooner.”
Serah’s civil suit seeks unspecified compensatory and punitive damages.
** ** **
Keri Johnson is a reporter for The Logan Daily News. Email at kjohnson@logandaily.com
