Eclipse Company Store offers patrons a casual dining experience that’s perfect for every thing from a first date to a long-standing date night.
Manager/Partner, Jim Stricklin, describes ECS as a “uniquely Athens kind of place” that specializes in serving a wide selection of hometown brews and old school-style BBQ.
Located at 11309 Jackson Drive, The Plains, Eclipse Company Store, has a menu that offers starters like Mac & Cheese Egg Rolls, Smokehouse Hummus and BBQ Potato Skins all for under $14.
As for wings, this establishment offers a selection of either 6 or 12-piece baskets of traditional, boneless or cauliflower wings served with blue cheese or ranch dressing, celery and a choice of dipping sauces.
The 6-piece baskets run from $7.25-$8.35, while the 12-piece option range in price from $11.50-$15.60.
ECS also offers a selection of salads-like the Golden Sombrero for $9.95. This includes spring greens topped with black bean & corn salsa, jalapenos, mixed shredded cheeses, and crema & chipotle ranch that’s served in a crispy fried chipotle tortilla bowl.
If you’re in the mood for lunch, the restaurant has a choice of Sammies that are served with ECS’s house kettle chips and a pickle. Their list of selections include a Classic Cheese Burger, Garden Burger and Stuffed Grilled Cheese all for under $14.
However, this restaurant is more renowned locally for their dinner menu that features a selection of proteins that have all been cured for several hours in ECS’s smokehouse.
For example, if patrons order a BBQ Platter, they get their choice of pork, chicken, brisket or tofu for the main entree. This comes with two sides, a pickle spear and a corn muffin.
These platters range in price from $ 16.65-$20.82.
In the side dish category, customers can enjoy generous portions of kettle chips, BBQ beans, coleslaw, potato salad, mac & cheese, gumbo, broccoli and cheese or cajun corn.
Then, for dessert, there’s Heaven Sent Cheese Cake for $5.35, or Triple Chocolate Cake for $4.99.
Stricklin noted that Eclipse Company Store also offers a vast selection of beers on tap as well as soft drinks.
A graduate of Athens High School, Stricklin attended Ohio University where he hoped to realize his aspiration to become a high school history teacher. Then, once he got a job in the hospitality industry he inevitably found his true calling.
He started out as a manager of a Pizza Hut. Later, he was instrumental in opening a Sonic Drive-In in Nelsonville and eventually helped open five other Sonics.
Nearly four years ago, Stricklin and his business partners opened the Steak ‘n Shake in Athens and later took over Larry’s Dog House shortly before he took the helm at Eclipse Company Store.
Stricklin noted that, “Unlike a lot of restaurants, Eclipse offers catering and has a private room for special events. But, our main draw is our outdoor patio style meet and eat section where we have live music.”
The restaurant has a rich history that dates back to 1902 when the Hocking Valley Coal Company built the structure that sits on top of Eclipse Mine #4, which was one of several mines that the coal company operated.
The user review site, Yelp, gives ECS four out of five stars. Reviewer Cliff S. from Alliance posted, “It was nice to ride the bikes on the path and have a little hidden gem along the way. It was very unique and staff was very friendly and helpful. We sat outside and listened to the band while eating. The wings are awesome.
Eclipse Company Store is closed every Monday and open Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m.. On Friday and Saturday, the restaurant is open from 11 a.m. until 11p.m. and on Sunday from 11 a.m.until 10 p.m.
For more information on Eclipse Company Store visit, https://www.eclipsecompanystore.com.
