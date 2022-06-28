Bartender of the Week

By Miles Layton

For the ANews

Meet Cole Group, 22, who has been working as a bartender at Tony’s Tavern for more than seven months.

Hailing from Dayton before moving to Athens, Cole’s favorite adult beverage is beer and he enjoys serving beer each night of the week, but especially on Saturday.

“I like serving people – it’s fun,” Cole said as he was pouring up a few cold ones for the “regulars” Monday evening as they shared their views about politics, local journalism and Tony’s signature drink — Hot Nuts.

Located at 7 W. State St. in the heart of downtown Athens, Tony’s has been in business 40 years.

Always remember, tip your bartender!

