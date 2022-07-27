The lead singer of a band that performed at Eclipse last week has nothing but positive things to say about Athens and looks forward to returning to the city in the near future.
On July 22, Andrew Grimm and David Hadley of the band, June Star, performed at the Eclipse Company Store located at 11309 Jackson Drive, The Plains starting at 7:00p.m.
Grimm recalled that, “Even though it was hot, we had a good time performing and the crowd was full of 50-60 people.”
“One of the great things that we loved about Athens was the feeling we got that there was life there. “People were out and being around each other... that pandemic couldn’t damage their spirit. “We walked through town a few times and felt that real vibe happening.”
Based on the positive reception the band received, Grimm expressed that, “We’ll definitely be talking to our booking agent about coming back to Athens.”
Last Friday’s performance was part of the band’s current Happy To Be Anywhere tour. Though, this wasn’t the first time June Star has played in the Athens area. In June, they appeared at the Smiling Skull Saloon, located at 108 W. Union, which resulted in an invitation to play at the Eclipse Company Store.
In Flannery O’Conner’s 1953 short story,”A Good Man is Hard to Find,” a dysfunctional southern family and an escaped criminal have a fatal encounter during a road trip to Florida. However, this tragic tale does have some comic relief in the form of “June Star,” a spirited seven-year old girl with an unbridled flair for brutal honesty.
Coincidently, June Star the band has a similar knack for expressing exactly what it’s like to get into-and sometimes out of-relationships through their unique Americana-based brand of music.
Formed in Baltimore, MD in 1998, June Star’s core lineup includes Grimm and his bandmates, Hadley and Mike Kuhl. Throughout the years, the driving force behind the band has been singer/songwriter, Grimm. He’s a former high school and college English teacher who recently decided to become a full-time musician.
Grimm described life on the road as, “Kind of boring.” He added that, “But after Covid, it’s freeing to be out and traveling all over the country-despite the price of gas!”
Thus far, June Star has performed in states all across the U.S. like, Alabama, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Michigan, Nevada, New York and Texas.
Grimm also serves as June Star’s manager. He maintains that his secret to balancing his roles as singer/songwriter and manager lies in “taking care of all the administrative stuff that goes with managing a band, and finding the time to be creative and come up with new material.”
To date, June Star has put out 17 studio albums on the Detroit-based label, WhistlePig Records. Their 18th studio album, entitled, Arrival, will be out in October.
Grimm feels that June Star’s primary objective is too, “keep growing and reflecting the current changes going on in the U.S. through our music.”
In his spare time, Grimm cohosts an Apple podcast called, “Why Aren’t You Famous?” with his girlfriend Ellen Cherry.
When he’s not performing with June Star, Grimm is also a solo artist whose most recent album, A Little Heat, was released in 2020. The online music magazine, Americana Highway, described his collection of songs as combining, “alt-county originality with rural sensibilities.”
While some artists define success in terms of awards and celebrity status, Grimm believes “that success is truly a subjective thing you have to determine for yourself.”
He elaborated that, “I didn’t get into music for fame or wealth. I felt I had something to contribute to the conversation.”
Grimm also believes that, despite what some artists might think, that it’s OK to take yourself seriously. He explained, “I think an artist should take themselves seriously, or at least take their work seriously. If you do that, then you can’t help but reach a level of success.”
To find out more information about June Star, and their current touring schedule visit www.junestar.com.
