By Shay Burk
ANews Contributing Writer
NELSONVILLE — Lisa Williams has always had a sweet tooth — or at least a love for making them.
“I’ve always tried to bake, to learn ever since I was little,” she said.
Now after seven years of baking cakes, cupcakes and sweet treats for others from her home, Williams is taking her business to a brick-and-mortar location.
Starting in August, Williams will be selling made-to-order cakes along with cupcakes, turnovers, donuts, cake donuts and even breakfast sandwiches at at WillYums Sweets in Nelsonville.
“We’ve looked off and on for a year maybe two years to find something that was accommodating to us and everything always fell through but with the place in Nelsonville literally everything fell into place,” Williams said. “It’s kind of meant to be.”
Williams love of baking went from curiosity to a necessity of sorts as she would bake cakes for her children’s birthday parties and then started baking for fun with her kids and their friends.
Then after she met her husband Keith and presented him with a plate of homemade cookies that knocked his socks off, Williams started baking for others.
The more she got into it, Williams started getting requests from friends. Then it became both a business and a labor of love.
“It was really going to be a side gig for me to do it for people who needed it,” she said. “We come from a pretty poor county so people can’t always afford all these fancy things, so I try to supply to all the people here and then it just took off to be another full-time gig.”
It got to the point where Williams would come home from her job at the post office and some nights bake into the wee morning hours not long before she’d have to leave to go back to her other job.
“I’ve learned to say no to people because I was overbooking myself all the time,” she said. “When I have a facility, it will be way easier cause I can hire people that can help me which is a big thing. I’ll be able to still fulfill everybody’s needs but I’ll have help so it will be easier to breathe. I won’t be so overwhelmed because it is overwhelming sometimes. I am really busy.”
While the hours are not completely set yet, Williams plans to open around 6 or 7 a.m. to serve donuts and breakfast sandwiches along with coffee and cappuccino to the early birds on their way to work.
She also plans to have wi-fi and seating for people who want to sit and enjoy a baked treat while working or just meeting up with friends.
The facility also includes a dining hall area and Williams has some dreams for that. She would love to make it a rentable space for birthday parties and other events. The person could have the option of different price points for a certain size cake along with the decorated space that would be cleaned up after they leave.
“I think that is something that would be kind of cool cause I love having birthday parties at some other facility where I don’t have to clean up,” Williams said.
Then on Saturdays after the bakery closes, Williams said she would love to host cake decorating classes for anyone who is interested. She has a friend who owns a bakery in Columbus that hosts very popular cake decorating classes.
“They have families come in and they all decorate their cakes and they get to take them home and they’re so proud of them,” Williams said. “I thought that would be something that would be so cool we could probably incorporate.”
While she loves baking all sorts of treats, Williams said her favorite thing to make is cakes. She said it’s the reaction from the recipients of the cakes that always brings a smile to her face.
“Everything I do is self-taught,” she said. “I haven’t had any training at all but next week I’m doing a sloth cake and it’s shaped like a sloth holding a little cake. It’s really cute. I’ve tried to expand myself more and more. I’m not as good as ‘Cake Boss’ but I think I’m pretty good for learning everything on my own.”
For more information, call Williams at 419-961-6560 or visit WillYums Sweets on Facebook.
