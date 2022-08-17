By Addison Wright
The owners of Athens’ Bagel Street Deli, Megan and Lenny Meyer, are personal friends with local teacher Theresa House and have been for 20 years.
Although they didn’t own the business when she painted the first mural, they have always loved the mural she created and it has been a staple of the Bagel Street Deli ‘feel’ for 21 years.
When House was an undergraduate, she met Scott Bishop, owner of Bagel Street at the time. He asked her to paint the jungle mural in 2001.
House has her bachelor’s degree in painting. She also has her bachelors and masters degree Art Education, all from Ohio University
She is the art educator at East Elementary and runs an Arts Integration program at East and West Elementary.
“When we developed the new space, I knew I wanted another mural in the front of the shop. There was no question who would create it,” said Megan Meyer.
It took about a year to get House inside painting, but she has been working on ideas and planning for the last several months.
“All I told her was that we wanted something that could connect to the nature of the surrounding Appalachian area. Pretty cool that she took it in an abstract direction, opposite of her more realistic mural of the rainforest on the older side,” Meyer said.
The Meyer family is thrilled with the mural.
“It is such a warm visual and makes me smile every time I look at it. Hoping that it makes our customers feel the same way,” said Meyer.
House is honored to have had the opportunity to create two murals in what she thinks is “one of the most iconic staples of Court Street.”
She feels it is such a unique and special experience to see it come full circle after 21 years.
With a new school year about to start, she looks forward to the art making opportunities her students will bring. She will also be leading Girl Scout Troop 54000 to finish the sensory path mural at Sells Park in Athens.
“I will be making art in many forms to share with my friends and family,” House said.
Art has always been a calming sense of self expression and exploration to her. It is her favorite natural instinct for communication, meditation and discovery.
“Knowing how much it has impacted my life is what led me to want to bring that experience to others,” said House.
She believes her passion is a powerful vehicle that others can use to navigate and investigate their feelings and how they connect to the world. She wants to instill a deep appreciation for art and to use it as a way to further develop understanding of others and their place in the world.
The Bagel Street Deli is located at 27 South Court St.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.