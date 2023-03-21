Bagel Street Deli's Picklefest on Friday

Bagel Street Deli clerk/bageler Aidan Kelly has been training to compete in Friday’s Picklefest at the popular restaurant on South Court Street.

“I’ve been training. I ate one just to get used to how heavy and dense the pickle is going to be knowing what a couple of them are going to taste like,” he said. “I think my goal is to try to eat at three or four – that’s my personal goal. I don’t know how much more I can do past that. This is my first time.”

 Photo by Miles Layton/Athens News

Bagel Street Deli’s annual Picklefest is Friday at the popular restaurant on 27 S. Court St. in Athens.

People have been competing in this one of a kind pickle eating contest since the inaugural Picklefest in 1998.


