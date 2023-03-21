Bagel Street Deli's Picklefest on Friday

Bagel Street Deli’s annual Picklefest is Friday at the popular restaurant on 27 S. Court St. in Athens.
People have been competing in this one of a kind pickle eating contest since the inaugural Picklefest in 1998.
Contestants will eat as many pickles as they can in 10 minutes during the contest that begins at 4 p.m. There will be four rounds of pickle eating – each round’s winner will receive a free Picklefest T-shirt. Cost to compete is $5 per person. The grand champion wins the chance to create a guest sandwich for Bagel Street’s menu and choose a charity to receive a donation.
For more information about how to sign up for the contest, there is a QR code at the restaurant or folks can ask a clerk/bageler for the sign-up sheet at the front register.
Annie Spies, a senior at Ohio University majoring in Visual Communications of Interactive Media, won the pickle eating contest last year by eating nine pickles in 10 minutes.
“The competition was so much fun. There was energy, excitement, laughter, and pickles in buckets everywhere,” said Spies, 21, of Athens.
Spies confesses to being an avid pickle lover and this was her first contest. These are not small pickles either, but she had the eye of the tiger.
“Personally, I did not train for the event. I actually wasn’t the one who signed myself up in the first place, my roommate did,” she said. “I am an avid pickle lover. Anyone who knows me knows how much I love pickles, so my roommates thought it would be funny if I did the competition. It was very last minute so I didn’t even know what I was getting myself into, but I wouldn’t trade that experience for anything.”
Spies said the contest ended with a tie, so the outcome had to be determined by answering trivia questions.
“We had a three-way tie by the end of the day so the following week, we had to participate in trivia to break the tie,” she said. “The trivia consisted of a mix of pop culture questions, pickle fun facts, Bagel Street fun facts. I ended up answering the most questions, and ended up winning!”
Contest winners donate the money from the fundraiser to the charity of their choice.
“I chose to donate the money to the school in Amesville. My roommate and best friend, Liz, was a student teacher at the school and Athens County schools are very poor. I knew firsthand what the kids went through and how many school supplies they still needed for their community,” she said.
And then there’s the everlasting glory for champions of creating a sandwich for Bagel Street’s menu.
“I also had the opportunity to create my own bagel for Bagel Street’s menu,” she said. “It took some time, but I eventually landed on the name ‘Annie’s Avo’ and the bagel consisted of avocado, feta cheese, pesto, sprouts, tomatoes, salt and pepper and balsamic vinegar. My favorite bagel to put it on is an ‘everything’ bagel.
Though Spies is reigning champion, she has announced she is not going to compete this year.
“This was my first and unfortunately, my last time competing in the pickle fest,” she said. “I am hoping I can go and watch everyone compete this year, but I am unsure if I can make it yet. I would’ve loved to participate again, but I think that would take away from the joy I had from my unexpected win last year, it is one of my favorite memories and I want to cherish that.”
Bagel Street clerk/bageler Ethan Hess said employees are going to have a pickle eat-off too.
“The pickles are pretty sizable,” said Hess, a senior at Ohio University. “Picklefest is going to be something. I’m terrified, but I think it’s something that represents Bagel Street pretty heavily. It’s this goofy, silly little thing on the surface but we make a donation to the charity of the winner’s choice. Picklefest represents what Bagel Street stands for.”
Hess’ co-worker Aidan Kelly added, “Everybody really rallies around it too. I am excited and I think it will be fun.”
A senior at Ohio University, Kelly has been preparing for the big day.
“I’ve been training. I ate one just to get used to how heavy and dense the pickle is going to be knowing what a couple of them are going to taste like,” he said. “I think my goal is to try to eat at three or four – that’s my personal goal. I don’t know how much more I can do past that. This is my first time.”
Miles Layton is the Region Editor of APG Ohio.
