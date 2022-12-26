Average gasoline prices in Ohio have fallen 2.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.86/g Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 5,345 stations in Ohio.

Prices in Ohio are 57.1 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 12.9 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 8.6 cents in the last week and stands at $4.68 per gallon.


