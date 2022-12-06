Average gasoline prices in Ohio have fallen 17.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.24/g today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 5,345 stations in Ohio.

Prices in Ohio are 62.2 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 11.3 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 13.6 cents in the last week and stands at $5.06 per gallon.


