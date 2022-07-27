The average area prices for unleaded, self-serve gas per gallon last week were as follows:
The average area prices for unleaded, self-serve gas per gallon last week were as follows:
$4.686 Athens
$3.948 Chillicothe
$4.035 Columbiana
$4.157 East Liverpool
$4.272 Gallipolis
$4.003 Hillsboro
$4.543 Ironton
$4.383 Jackson
$4.258 Logan
$4.726 Marietta
$4.244 Portsmouth
$3.913 Steubenville
$4.156 Washington Court House
$4.159 Waverly
