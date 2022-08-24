Last week I wrote a column heralding the return of students to Ohio University and the Athens area.
As I was writing it, the city was still pretty tranquil and empty.
What a difference a week makes.
As students returned for Move-In last week, the city, which had been pretty stagnant for the past four months suddenly came alive once more.
The only stagnant thing now is the Dog Days of Summer weather.
It’s amazing what the influx of youth can do to a city, particularly a college town.
While the parking on Court Street and the rest of the city — including the streets where the OU students are now living — is, to put it mildly, a tad congested, it’s great to see the vibrancy that these college-aged men and women bring to Athens.
Last week, I took some time to highlight a few things that will be making the city and OU come alive even more in the coming months and officially welcomed back our students to Athens.
In this week’s edition of the Athens News, there are a couple of stories that students should enjoy as they get settled in to college life once more.
Our Ohio Region editor, Miles Layton, will send you to the most affordable places in the city where you can find furniture and reasonably priced food (pizza, beer, etc.)
Particularly if you’re a new student, these tips and places should prove beneficial to you as you embark on your college experience.
Our Tracey Maine also takes readers to a thrift store that not only can offer students — and our general population, too — great prices on many items everyone may need, or even just want.
Athens definitely has a lot to offer its citizens in ways of bargains and events that provide a little something to everyone.
Our staff’s goal in the coming weeks, we will feature more of these places and events in the Athens News.
And the Athens Messenger will also put the spotlight on not only the news Athenians need to know, but also the activities that make this great city even more enjoyable.
So stay tuned.
To give you a little preview of what is coming in those pages, the September 10 edition of the Messenger promises to be special and will get everyone in town psyched for the NFL regular season with a promotion and special feature on Athens’ favorite son.
And, if you don’t know who that is, are you sure you’re really living in Athens?
Our staff’s hope is that you will find something in both publications to plan your autumn schedule around and keep up-to-date on the latest news and events at the same time.
