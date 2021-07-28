The orange barrels decorating Athens streets aren’t going anywhere soon. Here’s what’s happening this week.
Milling on Oak and Hocking streets began on Monday, July 26. Paving on those streets is scheduled to begin on Friday, July 30. These plans could change depending on weather or other circumstances.
Flaggers will maintain one-way traffic, but drivers should avoid these areas if possible. On-street parking is not allowed during the work; notification will be given 24 hours in advance of work days.
For information, call the Enginering and Public Works Department at 740-593-7636.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.