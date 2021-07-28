The orange barrels decorating Athens streets aren’t going anywhere soon. Here’s what’s happening this week.

Milling on Oak and Hocking streets began on Monday, July 26. Paving on those streets is scheduled to begin on Friday, July 30. These plans could change depending on weather or other circumstances.

Flaggers will maintain one-way traffic, but drivers should avoid these areas if possible. On-street parking is not allowed during the work; notification will be given 24 hours in advance of work days.

For information, call the Enginering and Public Works Department at 740-593-7636.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you


Load comments