Athens ReThink Plastics, Sierra Club Ohio and OU’s Sustainability Series announce the free screening of the Emmy Award-winning film, “The Story of Plastic,” at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, at the Athena Cinema.
The film, a production of The Story of Stuff Project, is a searing expose revealing the worldwide plastic pollution of ecosystems and communities, the false solution of plastic recycling, and the oil and gas industry’s fraudulent PR to increase its production and use.
The Sustainability Series is featuring the film as part of its Pollution Prevention Week, recognizing the massive effect of plastics on ecosystems and climate chaos. Athens ReThink Plastics and Sierra Club Ohio are working together to bring sustainability and climate stability home by educating and advocating for awareness and decreased use of plastics, particularly single-use plastic bags, bottles, cups, straws, plastic dinnerware, and retail packaging.
Melanie Moynan-Smith, RN, FNP, of Athens noted that plastics just don’t go away. “Plastics are forever,” she said. “They do not degrade in our environment. They are impossible to recycle due to toxic additives that shape and color them, and when burned, they produce hazardous pollution, or else they are left to pollute landfills and oceans.
“Plastics break down into microbeads and microfibers that end up in our water, our marine life, and our bodies,” Moynan-Smith added. “Research has found that plastics and some of their additives contain cancer-causing chemicals and are toxic to human health.”
Projects of Athens ReThink Plastics and Sierra Club Ohio include reusable bag sewing bees and distribution, educational presentations, puppet shows for schools and kids’ events, medical equipment recycling, and tabling at local events and venues.
Visit Athens ReThink Plastics and Sierra Club Ohio’s booth at the Ohio Pawpaw Festival Sept. 16-18 at Lake Snowden Park near Albany, and find information on the Sustainability Series screenings at http://athenacinema.com/sustainabilityseries/.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.