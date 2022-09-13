Athens ReThink Plastics, Sierra Club Ohio and OU’s Sustainability Series announce the free screening of the Emmy Award-winning film, “The Story of Plastic,” at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, at the Athena Cinema.

The film, a production of The Story of Stuff Project, is a searing expose revealing the worldwide plastic pollution of ecosystems and communities, the false solution of plastic recycling, and the oil and gas industry’s fraudulent PR to increase its production and use.

