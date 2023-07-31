Whether residents need to catch a ride on a fixed route (APT) or prefer to schedule a pick-up at a specific location (AODT), rest assured, the agency has have them covered.
Friday is a chance for residents to try it for themselves and ride for free, sponsored by Visit Athens County. Public transit is for everyone. Embracing public transit contributes to a greener future and enhances the quality of life for many individuals in our community.
“I don’t leave home without them,” frequent rider Ronnie said of AODT in a press release. “Nobody beats AODT. They are usually a little bit early; the drivers don’t rush riders on the vans, and let them take their time.” Ronnie is wheelchair-bound and appreciates the drivers’ patience, “I don’t know what I would do without AODT.”
Athens on Demand Transit (AODT), a program of Hocking Athens Perry Community Action, is a curb-to-curb transportation service available to all of Athens County. Riders can schedule a pick-up and drop-off location ahead of time for more specific destinations.
Athens Public Transit (APT), a program of Hocking Athens Perry Community Action, is a fixed route public bus system serving the City of Athens, Ohio, including Albany, Nelsonville, the village of Chauncey, and The Plains.
The 2nd Annual Athena Ride for Women event will take place in uptown Athens on Friday, coinciding with Free Fare Day. Take a free ride uptown and support the cause.
