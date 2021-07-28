Athens Public Transit has extended its suspension of the morning route for Line 5 until further notice. Riders should use Line 6 instead. Line 5’s evening route is operating as usual.
Detailed schedules are online at hapcap.org/athens-public-transit. The DoubleMap app shows bus travel in real time; download it from the App Store or Google Play.
For transportation assistance, contact Jessie Schmitzer, Athens County mobility manager, at 740-767-4500 or jessie.schmitzer@hapcap.org
