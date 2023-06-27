Athens Police Chief Pyle retires

After 34 years of service to the city, Athens Police Chief Tom Pyle is retiring. He will hang up his badge July 4.

 Photo by Miles Layton/APG Media

As a 34-year veteran of the Athens Police Department in a college town, Chief Tom Pyle has probably seen it all and then some.

Pyle is retiring on July 4 from basically the only place he’s ever worked.


  

