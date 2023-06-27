Athens Police Chief Pyle retires

As a 34-year veteran of the Athens Police Department in a college town, Chief Tom Pyle has probably seen it all and then some.
Pyle is retiring on July 4 from basically the only place he’s ever worked.
Law enforcement has changed over Pyle’s career. When Pyle started as a police officer at APD in March of 1989, police reports were filled out by hand and there was but one computer in the office, which was mainly used for word processing by the police chief. Thirty-plus years later, officers use computers, the internet and do much more than they once did.
Pyle started his long career as an officer in 1989 before being promoted to lieutenant in 1994, as captain in 2004 and chief in 2011 — 12 years as chief. Pyle manages an average annual budget of around $4.5 million and oversees 27 officers.
(BOLD)Challenges of service in a college town(BOLD)
A police officer in a college town has different challenges than a law enforcement agent in a big city or rural town.
“Well, it has dramatically changed over the years. More recently than for the first 25, 26, 27 years, maybe longer, maybe for the first 30 years, college students were very predictable, very reliable. They liked to drink and party. Yeah, they like to cause shenanigans uptown and you know that kind of thing.”
Pyle said though the pandemic shifted everything, college students had already been changing.
“The nation's culture has shifted, especially with youth tremendously,” he said. “I have noticed the last several years that OU students seem less interested in the party culture and more interested in social justice. They don't seem to want to get into trouble. Some still do, but alcohol violations and turbulent behavior and stuff — it's not as prevalent and party culture is not as prevalent as it used to be. So from that aspect, I guess I'd call that an improvement.”
Pyle said though drugs are still used, there is less emphasis on dangerous narcotics.
“I've always said this — we've been rather insulated from the opioid crisis here in the city because that's not the choice for college students who want to party. It’s typically ecstasy, cocaine on occasion, and marijuana, which is largely decriminalized in the city. I'd say those are the big three.”
Pyle continued, “On a rare instance, we will encounter heroin, but that's usually locals, not OU students. You got to think in terms of if I want to stay up and party all night, heroin's not the drug of choice. So it's gonna be something that lifts 'em up, Ritalin, that kind of thing.”
(BOLD)Block parties during Fest season(BOLD)
Pyle talked about one of the initiatives he pursued is how Fest season has changed for the better since they started taking place during daytime hours.
“Honestly, I think it has been our approach to vesting and party culture here in town,” he said.
Back in the day, Palmer Fest and Mill Fest were huge block parties that took place at night.
In 2012, a fire started in the basement at a house on Palmer Street on Saturday evening and the crowd’s reaction to the incident caused city officials to deem Palmer Fest a riot zone, shutting down the unsanctioned student spring fest.
The fire caused moderate damage to the structure; the basement sustained the most damage, and the fire did spread to units B and C of the four-unit apartment building. Units A and D had smoke and heat damage. The state fire marshal’s office ruled the fire as arson.
“I started work here before fests were a thing, and then I saw the progression of the fests and the addition of all the other fests and whatnot,” Pyle said. “My boss back then (Service/Safety Director Paula Horan Moseley) challenged me to fix the issue. So we devised a plan to police the festival little differently and convert them from nighttime events to daytime events. That probably made a difference.”
Pyle said other factors contributed to changes to how and when block parties were held such as OU strengthening penalties and a changeover from quarters to semesters — meaning there wasn’t a brief break between quarters nor a compulsion for students to let off steam after they finished exams mid-way through the spring.
“I think it was the right timing because the university was ready to switch over from quarters to semesters, which I think helped,” he said. “They also kind of enhanced their Office of Community Standards, which back then was called Judiciaries. They were a lot stricter with violations and alcohol violations specifically, and turbulent behavior. And so it was kind of like striking them all while the iron was hot. It was just a good time to do it. It was wildly successful the first year and we built on it every year.”
Pyle added, “So now the fests happen without much of a hitch. We don't have violent assaults on a regular, frequent basis like we used to. We don't have the street fires and the couches burning in the street. They're usually over by five o'clock.”
(BOLD)Howling at the moon on Halloween(BOLD)
The ultimate block party — Halloween — has changed from the days when several thousands of people invaded Court Street and partied until the bars closed and then went to after-parties in neighborhoods bordering campus.
In contrast to days of yore when a 20-foot tall Stay Puft Marshmallow man surrounded by Ghostbusters entertained partiers on Court Street, this year’s Halloween was family friendly, featured a parade, bands and people were pretty much cleared off the street by midnight.
“Even Halloween — we're slowly converting it to a daytime event, which seems to be what people want now because they see there's a lot more, it's a lot safer. So I would say that's a good legacy for the department for during my tenure, you know. Yeah. And I always say that it might have been my idea, but my boss at the time (Paula Horan Mosley) challenged me to get it done, so she deserves a lot of credit too.”
Pyle continued, “Halloween is way safer, way safer in its current state. The interest has waned significantly. I'd say last year was probably the biggest Halloween we've had in the last five years. I know pandemic numbers — those don't count — but we saw attendance dropping off significantly in the last, uh, several years leading up to 2020 and the pandemic anyway. And so last year it was probably the biggest one we've had in five years. But it was also over early, I mean the Halloween before last year (2021), we had the streets open at 11:30 p.m. at night. That’s never happened before. Used to be five in the morning.”
During Halloween, law enforcement officers from other agencies are brought into assist.
“We did for a period of time when we were first instituting our new philosophy of policing these things. We brought in about 60 outside officers, horses and then state patrol — mutual aid compacts that we had with other agencies. So we would garner I'd say in its peak when we were really trying to have an impact on the culture of these things, we probably had as many as 200 officers. That was tenfold what, what our normal compliment is because we're an agency of 27 officers.”
Halloween has changed since the days when it was a drunken street party — daytime programming means less turmoil after hours.
“We're slowly pushing it more into the day and we want it to end earlier in the evening and not carry out on into the morning,” Pyle said. “I think that's possible. I'm not surprised by students attending it now going, ‘this is it!?’ but they're not seeing how unhinged and how inappropriate at times it was back in the day. I policed it when where there were probably 30,000 people on Court Street and another 30,000 people in the neighborhoods. It’s a totally different atmosphere now. And that's a good thing. It needed to happen that way because no community needs 60,000 people partying their heads off. It just doesn’t need to happen that way.”
Pyle quickly praised the APD officers for their service policing these big parties.
“The people who deserve the most credit for our success are the staff because they're the ones that did the work,” he said. “I said, this is how we should do this. They went and did it. So without any of that, without her (Mosley) pushing me do something different, without our staff buying into the concept and making it happen, it wouldn't have been successful.”
(BOLD)Defunding the police(BOLD)
Pyle said defunding the police is a stupid concept.
“That’s a dumb concept. I mean, it's just dumb. I will say this — I have always had something in common with anarchists. Anarchists believe that the community should handle crime and that there shouldn't be a government that controls that kind of a thing — that there should be a world where people can exist in a state of nature and handle those things community to community instead of a formalized government."
Pyle continued, “I'm 100% for that concept, 100% for it. If you want to do away with police, fine. Start handling the crime and deal with it as a community and I'll go find something else to do. I'll build furniture. I'll get a job somewhere.”
Until a utopian society exists, Pyle said, there will be a need for law enforcement.
“I want to live in that world too — that utopian world where crime doesn't happen because everybody's in sync and on the same page. But until we get to that spot, you're going to have a need for police officers. So that's putting the cart before the horse to say defund the police without having a community where that community can handle crime and deal with it themselves. So we're the stand-ins until you can get to that utopia. I don't see how a community can thrive and survive when it's constantly being preyed upon. If you fix being preyed upon, then we'll go away.”
(BOLD)Repeat offenders never learn(BOLD)
Pyle talked about repeat offenders and the trend to depopulate prisons.
“Probably the most dramatic changes have happened in the last four or five years is there’s a real push not to decriminalize, but to depopulate prisons and jails. And we have a very, very hard time dealing with repeat offenders because you can't incarcerate anybody anymore. My staff pulls their hair out because they'll arrest somebody for breaking into multiple cars and bring them in here and charge them. We can't incarcerate them because there's a zero bond schedule for anything but some of the most heinous misdemeanors.”
Pyle continued, “So you know a guy can be breaking in the cars all night and we arrest him and then we release him and then next night we're arresting him again. It happens like that on a regular occasion. And so not being able to incarcerate people or hold them in jail when they're causing problems for the community is a real challenge. I don't know how to get past that.”
Pyle said the new chief — Nick Macgruder — plans to deal with these problems.
“I know the new chief is interested in speaking with the judge and about the bond schedule and things like that. And, you know what troubles me the most about that is this. A lot of people don't know that's the situation, right? When they see these repeat offenders and they see the crime level spiking and they're not spiking as bad for us in the community, mostly in bigger cities, crime is spiking. And so when people do notice that’s ‘the same guy that broke into my car last week and how here he is breaking into my neighbor's car. Why won't you do something?’ And we're kind of there with our hands out saying we have done everything we can do.”
Pyle continued, “We've arrested him and charged him. He gets released, he goes right back to doing it. A lot of repeat offenders know that jail space is a premium and there really is no threat of them having to be in jail because of overcrowding. And, and they're very liberal with credit for jail time. I've heard anecdotally, I don't know if this is fact, but I've heard anecdotally that some jails will have you report at 11:55 p.m. on a Tuesday and release you at 12:05 a.m. on a Wednesday and call that two days of incarceration.”
Pyle said serving arrest warrants can be challenging because extradition is limited to non-existent because jails are often overcrowded within many jurisdictions and public officials do not want to incur the expense of incarcerating these criminals.
“It's very, very difficult to do the job of law enforcement when you don't have a place to safeguard people who are belligerent, out of control," he said. “I don't mean that in a physical violence way. I mean that in a crime way, in a criminogenic way. You know, there's just nothing really right now to stop them.”
(BOLD)Highs and lows of police service(BOLD)
Pyle said being a cop now is harder than when he first started.
“No doubt about it. Absolutely no doubt about it. I think we're judged by different standards. I think that the national mood around law enforcement with all the, the negative law enforcement stories that have happened and continue to happen makes it very difficult. Our recruiting is way down. And that's not just for us — that's across the nation. People just aren't willing to put their necks on the line for a profession that people seem to, at least in the national narrative, take for granted or don't approve of or appreciate any longer.”
Pyle said that an anarchist or Antifa slogan ACAB — which stands for All Cops Are Bastards — is painted over a mural at the top of a building on South Court Street.
Pyle said like racists, groups like Antifa generalize others and cops in particular.
“I just couldn't imagine grouping people like that. You know, and I hate to say it to them, but it's the same mechanism that leads to racism. It's the same mental mechanism. It's the same psychological mechanism just looking at a group by association and saying, ‘Oh, you're a cop, therefore you must be whatever, a brute of Nazi, a racist, whatever,’ without having to know the person and the individual in that uniform.”
Pyle continued, “You know, it's absurd. It's absurd to cast people into groups like that — certainly not something that law enforcement does. We treat people as individuals, not as members of groups.”
(BOLD)Psychological toll of being a cop(BOLD)
Pyle admits he has regrets.
“I think the biggest regret is probably my family suffered because of my job here. And I didn't realize it at the time, but there's a lot of psychological toll that police officers to pay to be in this job. You don't realize it at the time, but to be in a high alert state every moment you've got a badge and gun on because you can’t let your guard down a little bit. But you're taught, every police officer is taught, if you let your guard down too much, you can get hurt."
Pyle continued, “You don't want to abandon your family because you were lazy and let your guard down, so you keep your guard up. Well, there's a psychological toll to that. Again, studies have proven that over and over again. That's why there's a strong push today for officer wellness initiatives.
"You spend eight hours, let's say a shift at a heightened state of alert, the mind requires a recovery period. And so it's an equal and opposite reaction if you're up here and baseline is here. Well, to recover from being up here for eight hours, you basically have to be down here for eight hours and end up moving your baseline because if you're not focused on your health and your mental health wellbeing, you get cranky and moody. If you're already not sleeping because you're working midnights, usually the new guys do, it's just kind of a perfect storm to create this. People who are like this appear to the rest of the world as calloused and indifferent when really it's the job doing that. It's the hours and the constant struggle in your mind to be constantly on alert."
Pyle applied an analogy about snakes — the frustration that comes from knowing that if a cop makes a wrong move, someone can get bitten.
“A police officer's job is to protect the community from poisonous snakes. So go out in the community and find all the poisonous snakes and wrangle them up before anybody gets bitten. And don't forget that you can get bitten too if you're not careful. So don't you get bitten and don't let anybody else get bitten. And by the way, don't kill any non-poisonous snakes. They look just like other snakes. But don't kill any of those or else you're going to pay for that.”
Pyle continued, “So just go out and find the ones that are the troublemakers and nobody else. Alright!? And so if you're constantly walking around looking for snakes, knowing every second that you're going to get it, you could be bitten, if you're not careful, it takes a toll on you.”
(BOLD)Stories from the line of duty(BOLD)
Pyle said he’s never had to fire his gun in the line of duty.
“Not on duty. I've had to point it at people. I can't really honestly say I've ever come close to discharging a weapon on duty at a person. I had some close calls where people almost shot me, but I beat them to the punch and got the gun away from them before they could do it. Had it happen twice and it was early on in my career, once as an officer and then a second time as a lieutenant. Both times they had guns between their legs in the vehicle, both traffic stops. I saw the gun and reached for it and got it before they did."
Law officers serve on the front lines as first responders, so it’s not usual to see a dead body from time to time.
“Yeah. Absolutely. The probably the one that I had to respond to — a young child who had significant immunological issues had passed away on a Sunday morning,” Pyle said. “That was heart wrenching to see the family and the age of the child. And yeah, I mean that — that scene pops into my head on occasion.”
Other scenes seared their mark into Pyle’s memory.
“Imagine over the years, not just with death either, but just things I've seen,” he said. “I once spoke to a guy. I watched him get punched in front of a bar before I can get there. I couldn't help him because I was clear across the street. By the time I got to him, the assailant had fled. The man who had been punched stood up in front of me and started talking. His jaw had been split right completely in two on his chin. And so as he talked, the two pieces of his jaw went like this, and I had to look away. And he was so wired, didn't feel it. The man asked, ‘What, what's wrong?’
"I stopped talking and held my head up and looked away. He was like, ‘What? Why are you talking to me like this?’ And I said, ‘Dude, stop talking. I'm calling you an ambulance. I need you to sit down right there. When I told him what was going on, he reached up and felt it. And then you could just see all the of the blood kind of drop out of his face. And he about passed out and I helped him sit down and got the ambulance up. Right now, I've never seen a jaw so broken in all my life.”
Sometimes in a college town, things get a bit heated and fights happen.
“They’re not as prevalent as they used to be. We don't have, I don't think, as many fights as we used to, but yeah, I mean, I have a lot of stories like that. I have some stories that are so X-rated just by the sheer weirdness of them. Um, and I don't mean X-rated in a pornographic way. I mean, just like things you couldn't tell a citizen because they'd be like, 'What!?'”
Then there are stories about police bravery on the front lines.
"I've seen a lot of brave things here. Yeah, that's a good thing,” he said. “One night we got a call, a woman that we knew — she was developmentally disabled. She had a cold and she was pretty irritated because her nose was constantly running. So she grabbed a butcher knife out of the kitchen and went around the room and told everybody she was so mad she was going to cut her nose off and anybody who tried to get the knife out of her hand, she would like poke it at them."
Pyle continued, “So they called us — we had this elaborate scheme to distract her while somebody came in the back door and knocked the knife out of her hand with a baton. While that was all happening, I was one of the officers that was standing in front of her, me and another officer, Steve Clark, who's passed away now. We developed a decent rapport with her and she was kind of focusing on us while the other officer was coming in the back door. Before he could get there, Steve saw an opportunity. He’d kind of calmed her down and he said, ‘Hey, if I come over there, will you just give me the knife?’
“And she said, ‘Yeah.' He walked over there and she handed him the knife. And he was standing that close to her. Now that is some bravery right there because this person is mentally unstable at that moment, has a butcher knife that could go right through you.
“And so the bravery that he demonstrated to go over and just ask her to hand him the knife, and she did, and the incident was over. We sat her down on the couch as the new officer was coming in the back door. And he was like, ‘Where is she?’ I said we got the knife from her and she's right there. I've seen that kind of stuff over and over and over again or heard about it or read about it in our reports and that's why I'm a big fan of our staff. I just know what they do. I know how much they put on the line for the citizens of Athens and it's impressive.”
(BOLD)Officers’ mindset(BOLD)
Pyle said good police officers are always on guard — a mindset he’s had for a very long time.
“I don’t think I’ll ever be able to walk into a restaurant without looking around and see where the exits are,” he said. “And to see who’s going to cause trouble in here; who do I need to be ready for? It’s just that mindset.”
Pyle continued, “Police officers have trouble trusting people. It’s part of the job. The job changes you. Psychologically it’s proven and there are studies on this. I’ve asked my wife the last several months, ‘Do you ever think I’ll be able to relax enough to trust people?’ I want to spend the rest of my life doing something different and not being a police officer. I’ve been pretty emphatic about it.”
(BOLD)APD proud(BOLD)
When Pyle was asked what he is most proud of during his time at APD, he said he is proud of the APD staff.
“As far as what am I most proud of, I honestly mean, aside from my family and I’m immensely proud of all of them, I would say probably the staff here I’m, I’m most proud of. I just think they’re good people, you know. And I, of course I’ve had a hand in hiring almost all of them now. I mean they just made the job easy and I think the community really, how, I don’t want to say this, but I don’t think the community realizes what a good staff they have here at their police agency. The proof of that is the fact that they don’t know. Our staff still does immense and valuable work every day in light of people not knowing exactly what they do or how they do it. They still do it, you know? And they do it because they’re called to service, not because they want pats on the back or, or need to be aggrandized. So I think that’s kind of self-evident to me. I’m a little biased though, I admit.”
Pyle was asked if he could go back in time, would you do it all over again — would he become a cop?
“Well, I mean that presumes that I would know now what I didn’t know then, so probably not. But obviously I would, if I didn’t know then what I know now, I would absolutely. It was a calling to me, you know. It was the thing that most interested me.”
(BOLD)Personal life(BOLD)
As of May, Pyle has been married to wife Kris for 35 years. Pyle, who will be 56-years-old in September, has a lot planned when he retires.
“I play a lot of golf. I’ve got a lot of, you know, side projects. I do woodworking as a hobby, golf as a hobby. I hike and backpack as a hobby. I bike pack as a hobby and I’m not afraid to try new things. And so I’m looking forward to the amount of time that I will have to try new things. I’ve got some deferred maintenance on the house. I’ll spend time with my kids. I’m looking forward to spending more time with the grandchildren. I’m probably going to have more grandchildren because my oldest son will be married and they’re talking about having kids. So fingers crossed, I might have two more grandkids.”
