The Athens Municipal Arts Commission (AMAC) announces that it is seeking applications for commissioners to serve on the Commission.
The Commission seeks candidates for current and upcoming vacancies. AMAC consists of nine members, seven who are appointed by the mayor and confirmed by city council, one member is a city council representative, and one member is the mayor or their designee.
The Commission meets on the second Wednesday of each month, 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at ARTS/West. Learn more by visiting its website. The Athens Municipal Arts Commission is a City Council appointed commission of the City of Athens. Its mission is to make recommendations to the mayor, city council, and the community to enhance the existing cultural resources of the area; encourage new opportunities for the creation, performance, and exhibition of all the arts; and promote policies and activities that preserve the beauty, history, and culture of the region.
The commission is not a funding or re-granting organization. It has no budget and no authority to commission or purchase work; rather, it makes recommendations to the city leadership. To accomplish this, AMAC considers proposals from private, public and government sources by forming ad hoc study groups (arts selection committees) made up of artists, citizens and AMAC members who, after due consideration, make recommendations to AMAC, who then deliberates and forwards its recommendations to the Athens City Council and administration.
