The Athens Municipal Arts Commission (AMAC) has extended the deadline for submissions for artwork as part of a new public outdoor sculpture art walk to be located near the build site of the new Athens Fire Department headquarters.

The artworks selected will be installed along a paved path and the bike path adjacent to the Hocking River near Stimson Avenue in Athens. AMAC is welcoming project submissions from artists that have a direct connection or strong affinity for the Athens community.


  

