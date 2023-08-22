The Athens Municipal Arts Commission (AMAC) has extended the deadline for submissions for artwork as part of a new public outdoor sculpture art walk to be located near the build site of the new Athens Fire Department headquarters.
The artworks selected will be installed along a paved path and the bike path adjacent to the Hocking River near Stimson Avenue in Athens. AMAC is welcoming project submissions from artists that have a direct connection or strong affinity for the Athens community.
The City of Athens has allocated $7,500 for each selected artist and will seek up to 7 installations.
The submission must be an original artwork and may be functional or non-functional in any media suitable for outdoor public space.
The work must be structurally sound and of a scale that would make sense on an 8’x8’ concrete pad.
The work must be able to withstand a variety of adverse weather conditions as well as the unlikely potential for brief periods of flooding.
The work must be suitable for pedestrian interaction with a low exposure to injury.
Works that interact with wind, elements, or physical interaction to create sounds/musical tones is accepted and encouraged.
Selection of pieces will be through a blind-juried process of an ad-hoc committee of AMAC.
For information and to submit a proposal, follow the link below:
Submission Deadline: All submissions must be received no later than 5 p.m. Sept. 15.
The City of Athens is committed to amplifying and advancing the voices of BIPOC (Block, Indigenous, and People of Color) Artists and acknowledges its responsibility to decenter white supremacist viewpoints, to undo Native invisibility, and to advance racial justice when inviting artists and scholars to our community. The committee recognizes its unique position and actively seeks to equitably share spaces with BIPOC, LGBTQIA+ and all marginalized communities.
