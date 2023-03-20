Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted announced Monday the first-round recipients of the Appalachian Community Grant Program, which includes the planned renovations of The Athens Armory.

The Athens Armory project was funded as part of a larger four-county initiative called At Work in Appalachia. Developed in partnership by the City of Athens and other Appalachian communities, At Work in Appalachia establishes coordinated, interconnected remote work and entrepreneur hubs, and locally-designed health and workforce development programming through a series of public and private partnerships.


