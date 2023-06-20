After a recent Letter to the Editor from Richard Wolfe insisting that the county’s library system is promoting the “gay agenda,” the Athens News reached out to Athens County Public Libraries Director Nick Tepe for answers.
Considering that June is Pride Month, it seems a no-brainer that the library system would display LGBTQ+ literature the same as it does with other topics such as Black History Month in February or America’s founding around the Fourth of July.
That said, journalists sometimes have to ask stupid questions — anyone who has seen a presidential press conference knows that — it’s what we get paid the big dollars to do.
Wolfe said in his letter published June 14 that as a parent, he’s very “concerned that our local libraries in Athens County appear to be pushing the woke gay agenda on their customers. A recent visit to three of the branches resulted in our family being bombarded by pride flag displays, books on sexuality rights as we entered the door, and attempts to push the trans lifestyle on our kids and communities.
“This is pretty outrageous for a taxpayer-funded service like the library. I shouldn’t be surprised. This is a library that pushed a drag queen show down our throats a few years ago.
“Discussions with library staff proved meaningless and calls to the director went unreturned.”
Wolfe’ letter said he encourages concerned citizens to “voice their opposition to the library’s disrespect for those of us with a different viewpoint.
“If you wish us to respect you and your choices, it must be a two-way street. Please respect our wish not to be bombarded by the promotion of lifestyles we disagree with, especially in a public setting on the taxpayer dime.”
Tepe said there has been no significant programming change nor is the library promoting any gay agenda.
“Our programming and collection development policies were last updated in September 2021, but did not significantly change in content from previous versions,” he said. “As you can see in those policies, we collect materials to give our patrons ‘access to every shade of authoritative opinion on every subject at varying levels of difficulty, complexity and length,’ and we determine what programming to present (including displays) based on ‘requests by patrons for programming on particular topics’ and ‘relevance to library patrons or the community as a whole.’”
Tepe continued, “As I’m sure you are aware if you’ve been in any of our libraries, our staff routinely put up displays on timely topics to promote to our patrons that we have resources and materials available on those topics. As you said, June is Pride Month and is recognized both nationally and locally as such, and there has been extensive media coverage of local Pride events.”
Whether in Edenton, NC, or Athens County, library displays are part of any library’s experience, be it Christmas displays or Pride Month.
“Our staff has used their professional judgment to use displays to let our patrons know that we have resources and materials available for interested individuals to learn what these events and news stories are about,” Tepe said. “The comparison that has been coming up in most of my conversations about this has been to our Christmas displays, which I have received verbal complaints about in the past and have defended on the same grounds.”
Tepe said after reading Wolfe’s letter, the library has not received any letters or voicemails on this topic.
“I also want to make sure you are aware that contrary to what was stated in Mr. Wolfe’s letter I have not received any calls, voicemails, emails, or letters on this topic,” he said. “Our Board president (Kevin Dotson) received an email from Mr. Wolfe on Tuesday (June 13) that was similar to the letter in the ANews, but chose not to respond since our policy states that complaints should be brought to the director first.”
In the past, Drag Queen storytime at the drew protests — well, one guy. Tepe addressed this issue.
“The drag queen storytimes that he (Wolfe) mentioned were put on by the Southeast Ohio Rainbow Alliance using the library’s meeting room, and were not presented by the library using taxpayer funds,” he said.
The Library Board was to meet in June, but that meeting has been canceled since January — why was June’s meeting canceled?
“When the Board set its regular meeting schedule for 2023 at its organizational meeting in January they voted to skip the June meeting,” Tepe said. “It’s been on our events calendar as canceled since then, and we pulled it from the local news calendars some time ago.”
The next Board meeting is at 4:30 p.m. July 19 at the Nelsonville Library.
Last note, to read a definitive interview with Southeastern Ohio Rainbow Alliance President Chris Nevil, see the Athens News or read the story online.
To see Pride Month events, check the Athens News website.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.