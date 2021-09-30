Rumpke Waste & Recycling, a Cincinnati-based waste removal service, received permits Tuesday to take over the Athens-Hocking Landfill in Nelsonville, as well as other facilities.
Rumpke Waste & Recycling acquired the Nelsonville landfill and the the Meigs County Transfer Station in Pomeroy from Kilbarger Construction, based in Logan.
Rumpke assumed operations on July 16, 2021. and permits were transferred on September 27, a release said. There are 20 employees at the sites. All current employees were offered continued employment with Rumpke in July. Rumpke plans to continue operating the site as a municipal solid waste landfill, as well as a construction demolition landfill.
The site first opened in 1983 and contains over 500 acres, according to a release. The landfill is permitted to accept 2,500 tons of material per day, and currently takes approximately 570 tons per day.
The landfill has 50-70 years of use left, depending on how much future trash is composted and recycled, The Athens Messenger previously reported. The landfill draws trash from Hocking, Athens, Washington, Noble, Perry, Licking and Franklin counties. Kilbarger also operated a transfer station in Meigs County that draws from a 100-mile radius, including Wood County, West Virginia.
Andrew Rumpke, the company's regional president, said the transfer is between two family-owned Ohio companies.
“Our family-owned and -operated company has managed sanitary landfills for decades,” Rumpke said in a statement. “We are honored to assume ownership of the Athens Hocking Landfill and Meigs County Transfer Station from another family-owned and operated company.”
Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Rumpke is one of the nation’s largest privately owned residential and commercial waste and recycling firms, according to its website. Rumpke has 14 landfills and 12 recycling facilities and the service area includes parts of Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana and West Virginia.
Rumpke also has a waste facility in Jackson County, which it has owned since 1983, according to the company’s website.
The cities of Athens and Nelsonville both contract their trash services through Athens-Hocking Recycling Centers, another company. Nelsonville changed providers from Rumpke in February 2021, The Athens Messenger previously reported.
