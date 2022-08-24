By Miles Layton
Welcome back students!
Even if you’ve lived here a few days or a few years, always take an opportunity to explore Athens to create memories.
Places to go – coffee – Donkey Coffee is a great place to people watch, do homework and have a cup of fair trade coffee. It’s an eclectic locally owned place on West Washington Street that offers all sorts of art, intriguing conversation, board games, bagels and more. Some days, stories for the Athens News get written in this very creatively inspiring venue.
Another coffee shop is Brenen’s Coffee Café, a popular place on South Court Street. Great coffee and great staff, always smiling and talking to the customers. Sandwiches are good too.
Though Donkey and Brenen’s usually top most people’s lists, there are other fine coffee shops in town too.
Best Bloody Mary – probably Casa Nueva on West State Street. Other bars mix good Bloody Mary’s too, but Casa deserves a gold star. What’s unique about Casa is that it is worker-owned – that’s inspiring. Wish more businesses would adopt Casa’s model. Casa serves up great burritos and enchiladas. Maybe get a seat by the window, order some chips and bean dip, and perhaps a top shelf margarita and plot the next revolution.
Across the street from Casa is Tony’s Tavern – a mainstay for locals for 40 years. Bartenders are top notch. Darts. Different sorts of people, be it editors or city council members, all have been known to stop into Tony’s for a quick pint before walking home.
Smiling Skull – a place on West Union Street that I didn’t know had a rooftop terrace sort of thing until attending a recent ABBA-themed night led by DJ Barticus – who does amazing 80s’ nights at Casa once a month. Imagine listening to great music on the terrace while watching the sun set.
The Union on West Union Street – probably the best place to listen to live music.
If you need furniture – a couch – go to Habitat for Humanity Restore on West Union Street or the Athens Goodwill on Columbus Road. And there’s all sorts of nik-naks there too that can help decorate an apartment or dorm room. Some thrift stores will deliver furniture for a fee, others don’t.
Athens First United Methodist Church on South College Street offers a free lunch around noon on Monday. Good food. Recently, the church gave bottles of water to new students. Maybe attend a Sunday service there or at any place of worship.
Kayaking the Hocking River – yes, it can be done, but gauge the water level before putting-in around the hospital. Maybe it’s best to kayak after a solid rain because the Hocking is not especially deep.
For a great view, go to the top of the parking garage downtown. Same is true with Bong Hill.
There are cemeteries sprinkled all over the area. The oldest cemetery is at the top of West State Street. Features that angel near the front gate that pays tribute to unknown dead who rest there between 1805 to 1924. A little bit of looking and you may be able to find the oldest grave in the cemetery. Lot of deer graze in the cemetery each morning.
There are a lot of alleys and back streets throughout the older part of town on the West Side that offer walkers and joggers a chance to explore.
To buy or repair a bicycle – go to Cycle Path Bicycles on West Union Street. Really, with the parking the way it is downtown, most folks have two choices – walk or bike – as it should be.
On that note, the Hockhocking Adena Bikeway by the river goes all the way to Nelsonville. Very peaceful in the woods. Railtrail is used for a big portion of the Athens Marathon.
Eclipse Company Store at the Plains by the railtrail is a great place to get a locally brewed pint, maybe listen to a concert or attend a drag queen show.
People’s taste vary as to where to go for pizza, but Avalanche Pizza on East State Street usually tops the list. Quality ingredients, great crust, spicy sauce. A Tuesday night treat!
Certainly try Miller’s Chicken on W. State Street. OMG! Better than the Colonel’s chicken. And you can buy a drink from the outside vending machine before heading to the ballfields or railtrail.
Go to Alden Library and just get lost in the “stacks” while looking for books.
Go to the Farmer’s Market on Saturday mornings out at the far end of East State Street. There’s a lot of good stuff from cheese to vegetables. Good place to talk to friends and neighbors too.
Maybe stop by White’s Mill on White’s Mill Drive to pick up a few plants or perhaps some gardening supplies. And after a torrential rain, it’s cool to watch the water flow over the rapids.
Register to vote at the Board of Elections office downtown on South Court Street. Sometimes there is a cat napping in the front window there – where else but Athens?
Stay informed about local issues by attending Athens City Council meetings and/or talking to Mayor Steve Patterson.
Contribute to the Athens News. If you want to write a band review or shed light on events and happenings in town, drop us line at news@athensnews.com
And if anyone ever wants to chat, drop by my house on West State Street where I’m often saying hello to folks from my front porch as I write stories for this newspaper.
Explore your own backyard to create memories and embrace the days and time spent in Athens.
Region Editor for Ohio APG, Miles Layton can be reached at mlayton@circlevilleherald.com
