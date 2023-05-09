Athens Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area

The Athens Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area is currently open. A celebration will be held from 6-11 p.m. May 19th on West State Street, between Court and Congress streets.

 City of Athens

Athens DORA — Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area — recently reopened.

To celebrate its opening, grab a sidekick or two between 6 p.m. and 11 a.m. May 19 and follow your map to West State Street, between Court and Congress streets.


