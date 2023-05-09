Athens DORA — Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area — recently reopened.
To celebrate its opening, grab a sidekick or two between 6 p.m. and 11 a.m. May 19 and follow your map to West State Street, between Court and Congress streets.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Athens DORA — Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area — recently reopened.
To celebrate its opening, grab a sidekick or two between 6 p.m. and 11 a.m. May 19 and follow your map to West State Street, between Court and Congress streets.
The Athens DORA (Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area) will be rocking and rolling with several activities.
Bring your dancing shoes, a lawn chair and some form of payment, so you can enjoy a fun-filled night that kicks off with the sounds of the band East of Hedon from 6:30-8:30 p.m. The performance is sponsored by Tony’s Tavern.
A free movie night begins at 9 p.m. The film screening is sponsored by the Athens Community Arts, Parks and Recreation Department.
All evening, be on the lookout for drink specials from DORA participating uptown establishments. You can buy a DORA drink at any participating establishment to drink on the sidewalk, street, or in a business with a Green DORA sticker in their window. The DORA hours on from noon to 10 p.m. May 19.
The Athens DORA is in effect 7 days a week.
Monday-Thursday: 5 p.m. until 10 p.m.
Friday/Saturday: Noon until 10 p.m.
Sunday: Noon until 8 p.m.
Check out the DORA website for more information: https://athensdora.com/
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.