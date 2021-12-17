Athens County reached a somber milestone Friday: Its 100th death from the coronavirus.
According to the Ohio Department of Health, the 100th victim was a person was in their 30s.
“That is a grim milestone — that means indeed disease is still with us, very serious,” said James Gaskell, Athens County health commissioner. “And I might add that almost all the deaths and hospitalizations occur in unvaccinated people.”
Athens County also recorded four more hospitalizations — including one aged zero to 19. Athens County reported an additional 29 cases on Friday, raising the active cases to 389.
At 51.47%, Athens County's vaccination rate lags behind the state average of 59.03%, as shown on the state’s vaccination dashboard. The Ohio Capital Journal reported that 95% of Ohio's deaths in 2022 — nearly 14,000 people — occurred among unvaccinated individuals.
The county’s 100th death comes as the omicron variant spreads through the United States. Scientists estimate that cases in the United States are doubling about every two to four days, according to The New York Times. That pace puts omicron on track to become the dominant variant in the country in the next few weeks.
Preliminary data in South Africa suggests omicron leads to milder illness than the delta variant, which still drives much of the current wave of infections. However, omicron appears to be more easily transmitted than delta, which was itself more infectious than previous variants.
Gaskell encouraged all Athens County residents to get vaccinated or get a booster shot if they are already vaccinated.
“We strongly encourage them to get boosted that will improve their protection,” Gaskell said.
Earlier this month, Pfizer and BioNTech released preliminary data indicating that a third dose of that vaccine increased protection against omicron. On Friday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended Pfizer and Moderna vaccines over Johnson & Johnson's formulation, which in rare instances can cause serious blood clots.
Ohio University is no longer the center of infections in the county, Gaskell said, attributing the drop to the university's vaccination mandate that took effect Nov. 15.
“(Students) haven't had a lot of disease — we’ve had our own issues in the county,” Gaskell said.
Vaccination on the Athens campus hit a "major milestone" this week when the overall rate hit 91.4%, said spokesperson Carly Leatherwood.
Students have largely left Athens for winter break; the university expects a surge in cases when students return in January, she said. The university announced in November it will require students who live in residence halls to take an at-home COVID-19 test before returning for Spring Semester.
“The same measures that worked with delta will be used to combat omicron,” she said.
Those measures include mandatory mask-wearing inside all buildings across all campuses, she said, as well as “appropriate public health measures” such as asymptomatic testing and contact tracing to identify infected individuals and others who are at risk of infection.
Asymptomatic COVID-19 testing centers will be closed on the Athens campus during the winter break closure, according to a release. The CVS testing center will reopen on Jan. 3, 2022. The Vault Health testing center will reopen Jan. 8, 2022.
Class sizes will return to normal because classrooms do not appear to be a vector for spreading infection, Leatherwood said.
On Friday, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced the state would deploy more than 1,000 National Guard troops to Ohio hospitals ahead of a busy holiday season that could see the number of COVID-19 patients swell amid omicron concerns. The state is talking with a hospital staffing agency that could bring in additional workers from out-of-state, according to the Ohio Capital Journal.
“This will allow for Ohio hospitals to bring in qualified nurses and other medical personnel from out of state to fill needed positions and help ease some of the pressure on hospitals and their staff over the critical holiday period,” DeWine said.
Friday’s reported number of cases is the most since Jan. 7, reporting 10,251 cases, as well as 395 hospitalizations and 43 admissions into the ICU, according to NBC4
ODH reported 434 deaths Friday, bringing the total to 28,028. The state updates numbers only after death certificates have been processed, usually twice a week.
