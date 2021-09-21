By Alex Hulvalchick

For the Athens NEWS

The total number of deaths in Athens County linked to COVID-19 has risen to 65 with another death recorded as of Sept. 21 according to the Athens City-County Health Department.

Three more hospitalizations were also reported, bringing the total to 248. Of 51 new cases reported, 30 occurred in those under age 29. Young adults in their twenties had the largest number of positive tests at 19. New cases break down as follows:

0-17: seven

18-19: four

20-29: 19

30-39: five

40-49: six

50-59: five

60-69: three

70-79: one

80+: one

Active cases have dropped some compared to Monday, sitting at 956. Presumed recovered cases have reached 5,912 according to the Ohio Department of Health.

Only 48.5% of the county’s eligible population has been vaccinated, according to CDC data. Across the state, 53.45% of Ohioans have started their vaccinations.

Last week, OhioHealth O’Bleness issued a reminder that COVID testing at its urgent care offices is limited to those exhibting COVID symptoms, and that patients should not go to the emergency room to be tested. People concerned about exposure or uncertain about their symptoms should contact their primary care provider to see if a test is necessary. Testing locations can be found on the Ohio Department of Health website.

