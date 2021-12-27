The Athens County Land Bank will receive $500,000 — and possibly more — as part of a state program to clear blighted properties.
The grant from the Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program will help the land bank clear derelict commercial properties; previously, the program was mostly restricted to residential work, said Athens County Land Bank board member and county commissioner Chris Chmiel.
A prime target is the old Jackson-Trimble School building on State Route 13, Chmiel said.
“The old Trimble school is a pretty big building — could eat up a lot of that (grant funding),” he said.
The land bank was preparing the property for shovel-readiness, Chmiel said, meaning work on it could begin as soon as there are funds — including performing an asbestos survey.
The $500,000 grant is the maximum allowed by the Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program, created in the 2022-23 biennial budget with an allocation of $150 million for county grants to raze dilapidated commercial and residential buildings and rehabilitate nearby properties. The program is part of Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s BUILDS Initiative.
“There are dangerous, blighted buildings all over Ohio that are nothing more than eyesores that restrict new development," said DeWine. "We want our local communities to thrive, and through this new grant program, we will help all 88 counties tear down dilapidated structures to make room for future growth."
If the county needs more than $500,000, the land bank also can apply for additional grant funding next summer on a first-come, first-serve basis — but those grants require a local match of at least 25% of the total project cost, according to program guidelines from the Ohio Department of Development, which administers the grant program.
While he appreciates funding for the land bank, Chmiel wishes the state would have provided flexibility and allowed some funding to rehabilitate historic properties rather than demolishing them.
“We tear down a lot of stuff — and a lot really needs to be torn down — I wish there was money to rehabilitate some of this stuff,” Chmiel said.
