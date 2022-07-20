Elected Official Office Annual Salary for 2022:
• Commissioner Charlie Adkins: $69,873
• Commissioner Christopher Chmiel: $69,873
• Commissioner Leonard Eliason: $69,873
• Auditor Jill Thompson: $ 86,064 plus Auditor- Inheritance Tax: $2,480
• Treasurer Eric Wasserman $66,965
• Prosecutor Keller J. Blackburn $148,151
• Common Pleas Judge Patrick J. Lang Judge: $155,485 total (county's share of total is $11,237)
• Common Pleas Judge George P. McCarthy: $155,485 total (county's share of total is $11,237)
• Juvenile/Probate Judge Zach Saunders: $155,485 total (county's share is $11,237)
• Clerk of Courts Candy S. Russell: $66,965
• Coroner Carl T. Ortman, $51,803
• Municipal Court Judge Todd L. Grace: $147,716 (county's share of total is $25,300)
• Board of Elections Member Andrea Carpenter-Colvin: $6,805.74
• Board of Elections Member Sky Petty: $6,805.74
• Board of Elections Member Kathleen J. MaGuckin: $6,805.74
• Board of Elections Member Gary VanMeter: $6,805.74
• Sheriff Rodney A. Smith: $88,828
• Recorder Jessica Markins: $63,177
• Engineer Jeff Maiden: $113,477
