Forty-eight local health departments and municipalities in 42 counties — including Athens County — are sharing $813,610 in grant funding from Ohio EPA for mosquito control activities, including $143,000 to remove scrap tires, which can become breeding grounds for mosquito larvae.

The funding will help mitigate the spread of mosquito-borne viruses such as Zika, West Nile, and La Cross Encephalitis.

“The Mosquito Control Grant program has been a major success and is a collaborative effort among state and local agencies,” Ohio EPA director Laurie A. Stevenson said. “Ohio EPA is pleased to continue offering funding for mosquito control measures to help communities reduce the risks of mosquito-borne viruses and cleaning up scrap tires that can become mosquito breeding grounds.”

In Southeast Ohio, the Athens City County Health Department is receiving $9,600; Gallia County Health Department is receiving $10,000; Hocking County Health Department is receiving $23,100; Jefferson County General Health District is receiving $9,930; Meigs County Health Department is receiving $23,020; Morgan County Health Department is receiving $23,010; New Philadelphia City Health Department is receiving $14,120; and Pike County General Health Department is receiving $10,590.

Additionally, the Portsmouth City Health Department is receiving $19,410; Ross County Health District is receiving $25,000; Scioto County Health Department is receiving $22,020; Tuscawaras County Health Department is receiving $24,900; Vinton County Health Department is receiving $22,700; and Zanesville-Muskingum County Health Department is receiving $4,450.

Trending Recipe Videos


Recommended for you


Load comments